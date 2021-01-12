OLED MONITORSS!!!!!

[H]ard|Gawd
LG officially announced a high-end 31 inch OLED monitor to be available shortly - model 32EP950 but they indicated soon (probably 2022) they will start making panels between 20 and 30 inch available for monitors.
 
RadXge

About time!

Dell also launched an OLED monitor a few years ago but was cancelled due to image quality concerns.
 
dvsman

I can't wait to see some specs. Did they say "monitor" or gaming monitor <- that's the important question for me.
 
oledguy1

Pretty certain to be 60hz if they didn't mention anything. Also, I'm guessing since it is a pro monitor my guess is that it will be $4,999 as a price. Also, by "soon" I bet it will be available in the 2nd half of 2021. But maybe I a bit jaded ;-)
 
vegeta535

oledguy1 said:
Pretty certain to be 60hz if they didn't mention anything. Also, I'm guessing since it is a pro monitor my guess is that it will be $4,999 as a price. Also, by "soon" I bet it will be available in the 2nd half of 2021. But maybe I a bit jaded ;-)
Why do you think they will be only 60hz? LG OLED tv have been 120hz for a couple years. I do expect the monitors to be stupid expensive cause it is a "gaming" monitor.
 
