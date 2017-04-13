OLED 4K 30" 60 Hz - Dell UP3017Q

Overview
Realistic beyond belief. Color beyond compare.
Experience vivid color against true black on our first OLED monitor. Featuring a 30-inch Ultra HD 4K screen with PremierColor.
Beautifully lifelike: Images are intensely real against OLED’s true black with the highest contrast ratio yet – at 1,000,000:1.
Greater depth and detail:Magnify every hue with PremierColor qualities for precise, factory-calibrated color.
Outstanding connectivity and design:A single USB Type-C cable eliminates clutter, transmits Ultra HD 4K signals and audio, and supplies power to your laptop.
Unmatched reliability:Count on dependability with a Premium Panel Guarantee from the world’s No. 1 monitor brand.
Manufacturer Part# : J3CJM
Dell Part# : 210-AIEI
Tech Specs
Display
Diagonally Viewable Size
76.19 cm (30 inches)
Preset Display Area (H X V)
699.86 mm x 379.22 mm
27.55 inches x 14.93 inches
265400.90 mm2 (411.32 inches2 )
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type, Surface
OLED
Maximum Preset Resolution
3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz
Curve radius (if applicable)
NA
Border Width (Edge of Monitor active area)
11mm (Top/Left/Right). 16mm (Bottom)
Viewing Angle:
178° vertical / 178° horizontal
Pixel Pitch
0.173 mm x 0.173 mm
Pixel Per Inch (PPI)
147
Contrast Ratio
1000,000:13
Backlight Technology
NA
Brightness
300 cd/m2 (typical) / 0.0005 cd/m2 (min)
Response Time
0.1 ms (black to white)
Wireless Charging Feature
NA
G-SYNC Suupport
NA
PbP/PiP
PbP (No)
PiP (No)
Daisy Chain Availability
No
Dell Display Manager Compatibility
Yes with Easy Arrange
Remote Asset Management
Yes, via Dell Command
Color Support
Color Gamut (typical):
Adobe RGB 100%
Rec709 100%
DCI-P3 97.5%
Rec2020 85.8%
Color
Depth:
1.07 Billion colors (10 Bits)
Color Calibration SDK SW
No
Color Calibration with X-rite colorimeter
No
Display Screen Coating:
AR (Anti-Reflection) reflectivity: 4.5% Hardness 2H
Audio Output:
No
General
Connectivity
mDP (1.2)
HDMI (2.0)
USB Type C
What's in the box
Monitor with stand
Power cable and adapter
1 x mDP -DP cable
1 x mDP -mDP cable
1 x HDMI Cable
1 x USB type C cable (C to A)
1 x USB type C cable (C to C)
1 x USB Type C Holder
Cleaning cloth
Drivers and documentation media
Quick setup guide
Safety Information
Stand
Vertical Stand Extension (100 mm)
Tilt (5°/21°)
Swivel
Pivot( clockwise / counter clockwise)
Built in cable-management
Flat Panel Mount Interface: VESA (100 mm)
Built-in Devices
USB Type C (Alternate mode with DP1.2, Power Delivery PD up to 100W)
Security
Security lock slot (cable lock sold separately)
Anti-theft stand lock slot (to panel)
Compliance and Standards
TCO Certified Displays
RoHS Compliant
Service/Support Details
3-Year Advanced Exchange Service with Premium Panel Guarantee and Dell Prosupport
Size and Weight
Dimensions with stand (H x W x D):
Height: Compressed : 456.3 mm (17.96 inches), Extended : 556.3 mm (21.90 inches)
Width: 686.2 mm (27.02 inches)
Depth: 191.6 mm (7.54 inches)
Dimensions without stand (H x W x D):
Height: 405.4 mm (15.96 inches)
Width: 686.2 mm (27.02 inches)
Depth: 44.7 mm (1.76 inches)
Weight
With packaging: 19.31 kg (42.56 lb)
Panel only: 6.43 kg (14.17 lb)
Electrical
Voltage Required:
100-240V AC / 50 or 60 Hz ± 3 Hz / 3A (maximum)
Power Consumption (Operational):
105W (typical) / 240W (maximum)
Power Consumption Stand by / Sleep
Less than 0.5W
Environmental
Temperature Range
Operating: 0°C to 35°C (32°F to 95°F)
Non-operating: –20°C to 60°C (–4°F to 140°F)
Humidity Range
Operating: 10% to 80% (non-condensing)
Non-Operating:5% to 90% (non-condensing)
Altitude
Operating: 5,000 m (16,404 ft) max
Non-Operating: 12,191 m (40,000 ft) max
http://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/accessories/apd/210-aiei?c=us&l=en&s=dhs&cs=19&sku=210-AIEI