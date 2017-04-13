OLED 4K 30" 60 Hz - Dell UP3017Q

Vega

Overview
Realistic beyond belief. Color beyond compare.

Experience vivid color against true black on our first OLED monitor. Featuring a 30-inch Ultra HD 4K screen with PremierColor.
Beautifully lifelike: Images are intensely real against OLED’s true black with the highest contrast ratio yet – at 1,000,000:1.
Greater depth and detail:Magnify every hue with PremierColor qualities for precise, factory-calibrated color.
Outstanding connectivity and design:A single USB Type-C cable eliminates clutter, transmits Ultra HD 4K signals and audio, and supplies power to your laptop.
Unmatched reliability:Count on dependability with a Premium Panel Guarantee from the world’s No. 1 monitor brand.


Manufacturer Part# : J3CJM
Dell Part# : 210-AIEI



Tech Specs
Display
Diagonally Viewable Size
76.19 cm (30 inches)

Preset Display Area (H X V)
699.86 mm x 379.22 mm
27.55 inches x 14.93 inches
265400.90 mm2 (411.32 inches2 )

Aspect Ratio
16:9

Panel Type, Surface
OLED

Maximum Preset Resolution
3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz

Curve radius (if applicable)
NA

Border Width (Edge of Monitor active area)
11mm (Top/Left/Right). 16mm (Bottom)

Viewing Angle:
178° vertical / 178° horizontal

Pixel Pitch
0.173 mm x 0.173 mm

Pixel Per Inch (PPI)
147

Contrast Ratio
1000,000:13

Backlight Technology
NA

Brightness
300 cd/m2 (typical) / 0.0005 cd/m2 (min)

Response Time
0.1 ms (black to white)

Wireless Charging Feature
NA

G-SYNC Suupport
NA

PbP/PiP
PbP (No)
PiP (No)

Daisy Chain Availability
No

Dell Display Manager Compatibility
Yes with Easy Arrange

Remote Asset Management
Yes, via Dell Command

Color Support
Color Gamut (typical):
Adobe RGB 100%
Rec709 100%
DCI-P3 97.5%
Rec2020 85.8%
Color
Depth:
1.07 Billion colors (10 Bits)

Color Calibration SDK SW
No

Color Calibration with X-rite colorimeter
No

Display Screen Coating:
AR (Anti-Reflection) reflectivity: 4.5% Hardness 2H

Audio Output:
No
General
Connectivity
mDP (1.2)
HDMI (2.0)
USB Type C

What's in the box
Monitor with stand
Power cable and adapter
1 x mDP -DP cable
1 x mDP -mDP cable
1 x HDMI Cable
1 x USB type C cable (C to A)
1 x USB type C cable (C to C)
1 x USB Type C Holder
Cleaning cloth
Drivers and documentation media
Quick setup guide
Safety Information

Stand
Vertical Stand Extension (100 mm)
Tilt (5°/21°)
Swivel
Pivot( clockwise / counter clockwise)
Built in cable-management
Flat Panel Mount Interface: VESA (100 mm)

Built-in Devices
USB Type C (Alternate mode with DP1.2, Power Delivery PD up to 100W)

Security
Security lock slot (cable lock sold separately)
Anti-theft stand lock slot (to panel)

Compliance and Standards
TCO Certified Displays
RoHS Compliant

Service/Support Details
3-Year Advanced Exchange Service with Premium Panel Guarantee and Dell Prosupport
Size and Weight
Dimensions with stand (H x W x D):
Height: Compressed : 456.3 mm (17.96 inches), Extended : 556.3 mm (21.90 inches)
Width: 686.2 mm (27.02 inches)
Depth: 191.6 mm (7.54 inches)

Dimensions without stand (H x W x D):
Height: 405.4 mm (15.96 inches)
Width: 686.2 mm (27.02 inches)
Depth: 44.7 mm (1.76 inches)

Weight
With packaging: 19.31 kg (42.56 lb)
Panel only: 6.43 kg (14.17 lb)
Electrical
Voltage Required:
100-240V AC / 50 or 60 Hz ± 3 Hz / 3A (maximum)

Power Consumption (Operational):
105W (typical) / 240W (maximum)

Power Consumption Stand by / Sleep
Less than 0.5W
Environmental
Temperature Range
Operating: 0°C to 35°C (32°F to 95°F)
Non-operating: –20°C to 60°C (–4°F to 140°F)

Humidity Range
Operating: 10% to 80% (non-condensing)
Non-Operating:5% to 90% (non-condensing)

Altitude
Operating: 5,000 m (16,404 ft) max
Non-Operating: 12,191 m (40,000 ft) max




Look's like they redesigned the prototype. 60 Hz now instead of 120 Hz but at least they put DP 1.2 and HDMI 2.0 on it. Got it for $2,997 with military discount. Hopefully the input lag is low!
 
Please report back when you get it. I'll most likely pick it up when it hits amazon. I'd rather deal with them than dell if I want to return it.

Darn timing. I'm having my g6 and c7 calibrated tomorrow. It would have been nice to do the monitor too.
I wonder what dell is doing for anti IR. I don't think pixel shift would look nice right in your face. They could do the cycle on shut down.
Do we assume it is a samsung screen still?
 
I've never had any problems with Dell returns. LG doesn't do 30", so I am assuming this is a RGB Samsung OLED, not an LG wOLED. Nothing mentioned about HDR, but then again OLED naturally has a HDR type affect anyway.
 
Mayseffect

Vega said:
I've never had any problems with Dell returns. LG doesn't do 30", so I am assuming this is a RGB Samsung OLED, not an LG wOLED. Nothing mentioned about HDR, but then again OLED naturally has a HDR type affect anyway.
I'm not sure i agree with that assessment. I think HDR "affect" has more to do with with the greater pixel density of higher resolution than the panel type.
 
Odellus

Mayseffect said:
I'm not sure i agree with that assessment. I think HDR "affect" has more to do with with the greater pixel density of higher resolution than the panel type.
he's talking about the perfect black level. it makes colors pop more. dell lists 300 cd/m2 so i question why HDR would even be wanted anyway.
 
igluk

It's true, thanks to infinite contrast OLED has a natural HDR effect that makes it unbeatable for all SDR content - period.
But for actual HDR content, if the peak brightness isn't high enough it will noticeably reduce the range through which subtle gradation of highlight detail (detail in whites, specular highlights) can be faithfully rendered.
But good to see it alive again. Looking forward to your impressions Vega.
 
Snowdog

Mayseffect said:
I'm not sure i agree with that assessment. I think HDR "affect" has more to do with with the greater pixel density of higher resolution than the panel type.
HDR has ZERO to do with pixel density or resolution.

It's about dynamic range, Darkest black to brightest white.

The Super Brightness aspect is something all the LCD makers have been marketing the shit out of, because it is the ONLY thing LCD does better than OLED. They are succeeding in convincing some people than now they need 1000 nits displays.

Personally I don't really want my TV or Monitor to blind me. My next TV will be OLED.

Monitors, well, too expensive and Burn In is likely still something you have to be careful of.
 
InaDaise

Finally full circle from the nice very dark blacks of the CRT. Unless one wants to argue the IQ of a CRT is better for games. Just joking. I'll order the Dell in a day or two. I have to see space sims like X Rebirth with a decent dark space background and all those dark caves in various RPGs with a proper black color. No more washed out dark grey and sometimes medium grey in caves when it's out of place (on a flat screen.)
 
gan7114

Snowdog said:
HDR has ZERO to do with pixel density or resolution.

It's about dynamic range, Darkest black to brightest white.

The Super Brightness aspect is something all the LCD makers have been marketing the shit out of, because it is the ONLY thing LCD does better than OLED. They are succeeding in convincing some people than now they need 1000 nits displays.

Personally I don't really want my TV or Monitor to blind me. My next TV will be OLED.

Monitors, well, too expensive and Burn In is likely still something you have to be careful of.
People make such a big deal out of peak nits for HDR. And as it relates to monitors, I'd rather have infinite:300 than .1:1000 along with bleeding and blooming from LED.

It'll be interesting to learn how Dell's OLED holds up against possible burn-in with static desktop elements. Thank you Vega for being the guinea pig.
 
MistaSparkul

Vega forget this Dell the new LG C7 has reduced the input lag down to 21ms in both 444 SDR and 420 HDR. We need to get that instead (y)
 
gan7114

AngryLobster said:
Yeah who in their right mind would buy this. A C7 is almost twice the real estate and cheaper + way more versatile.

PC monitor market is just dumb and will continue to be dumb as long as people are buying stuff like this and Ultrawides that should be priced @ 50% what they are.
What?

3840 x 2160 on a 30" is the same real estate as 3840 x 2160 on a 55-65".

The C7 is also a TV. Worse ms (relatively speaking), and almost half the PPI.
 
WorldExclusive

I'm going to ride out my Samsung 40" until someone takes a chance and makes a 40"+ monitor with all the fixings.
 
MistaSparkul

gan7114 said:
What?

3840 x 2160 on a 30" is the same real estate as 3840 x 2160 on a 55-65".

The C7 is also a TV. Worse ms (relatively speaking), and almost half the PPI.
You do not know what the inputnlag is on this monitor. There are plenty of monitors out there with 30+ms lag making them even worst than the LG C7. As for ppi, I cant argue with you on that but I mean come on you gotta admit having a giant 55 incher 4k for games is pretty dam "immersive" lol.
 
Skott

I'm not excited by it. Still waiting for 120Hz. 60Hz just doesn't wow me. Being only 30" doesn't wow me either. I am curious how good it is though quality wise. I hope its worth the nearly $3k price tag for you.
 
TwistedMetalGear

Vega, can you take some pics of a near black screen in the dark? A 5% and 10% would be nice. I'm curious how it fares compared to the LG OLEDs. Also an all white screen?
 
Vega

MistaSparkul said:
Vega forget this Dell the new LG C7 has reduced the input lag down to 21ms in both 444 SDR and 420 HDR. We need to get that instead (y)
Ya, I saw that. Pretty nice! Although I don't have room for the big 55" anymore on my desk, hence why I went with this Dell.

Mayseffect said:
So what was the total cost? MSRP, not including any discounts you may or may not have had.
$2,997, free shipping and with VA tax was $3,170 out the door.

jaguax said:
Vega, can you take some pics of a near black screen in the dark? A 5% and 10% would be nice. I'm curious how it fares compared to the LG OLEDs. Also an all white screen?
Yes, I will be doing a full review.
 
Enhanced Interrogator

I wonder if it can be overclocked to 75 or 90hz with CRU. You should try on both HDMI and Displayport.

Also, somebody should loan this guy a Leo Bodnar lag tester
 
BeavermanA

Nice, about time. Hope other manufacturers start producing OLED monitors and we get some competition.

Was sitting there last weekend playing Dark Souls 3 and said fuck these blacks on my monitor, ordered myself a 55C6P. Moved from WI to CA a couple weeks ago, couldn't bring my plasma.
 
Sancus

The manual states that 120hz (and 96hz for watching 24fps content!) is a selectable refresh rate despite the list of supported resolutions ending at 3840x2160@60hz. http://i.imgur.com/RjfmCFU.png

Funny missed typo from when it was planned to support 120hz, or secret feature?!?!

(Yeah I know, funny missed typo)
 
l88bastard

BeavermanA said:
Nice, about time. Hope other manufacturers start producing OLED monitors and we get some competition.

Was sitting there last weekend playing Dark Souls 3 and said fuck these blacks on my monitor, ordered myself a 55C6P. Moved from WI to CA a couple weeks ago, couldn't bring my plasma.
Good choice, OLED beats blacks harder than the LAPD!
 
chenw

Sancus said:
The manual states that 120hz (and 96hz for watching 24fps content!) is a selectable refresh rate despite the list of supported resolutions ending at 3840x2160@60hz. http://i.imgur.com/RjfmCFU.png

Funny missed typo from when it was planned to support 120hz, or secret feature?!?!

(Yeah I know, funny missed typo)
Something feels odd about the way that manual is laid out.

I am going to be cautious and say that the panel, while can refresh at 120hz, can only accept 60hz inputs.

Will wait for Vega for his review though.
 
kasakka

Sancus said:
The manual states that 120hz (and 96hz for watching 24fps content!) is a selectable refresh rate despite the list of supported resolutions ending at 3840x2160@60hz. http://i.imgur.com/RjfmCFU.png

Funny missed typo from when it was planned to support 120hz, or secret feature?!?!

(Yeah I know, funny missed typo)
Screen refresh rate 60Hz, 120Hz (selectable) 96Hz (for 24Hz input only)
Maximum preset resolution 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz

I don't know how that is supposed to be interpreted. The list of resolutions below this all show refresh rates of 60 Hz. Maybe it can do 120 Hz at lower resolution like 1080p? Or maybe the panel is actually 120 Hz but only accepts 60 Hz input like many TVs. Or it's just a misprint in the manual.

I really wish we could already get to the age of low input lag OLED 4K 120Hz+ G-Sync...
 
Sancus

gan7114 said:
I'm curious as to why Dell felt the need to include the power supply in the shell as opposed to a brick & cord. Maybe a future model will be thinner.
Given the pricing this model is probably aimed mostly at the professional and extreme early adopter market, who make extensive use of monitor arms and other kinds of mounts. Lack of VESA would be a big problem and also building the power supply into the monitor makes it simpler to mount as well, so that's probably why they did this. Thinness is also less important to those types of users.

It is disappointing that this model is (probably) 60hz, but on the other hand this is a production OLED monitor from Dell! That's exciting, especially when we all thought this product had been canned. It opens up the possibility that OLED may actually begin to make it into desktop monitors more commonly, instead of being restricted to only $5K+ studio monitors.
 
QuiteSufficient

I'm really interested in one of these

I've tried several 40-43" 4k screens, multi screen, etc but I just keep going back to my 3007wfp

Hopefully this is a great display. If it was $2k, I would've already purchased

Also looking forward to the review, and thanks for helping the community Vega
 
N4CR

igluk said:
It's true, thanks to infinite contrast OLED has a natural HDR effect that makes it unbeatable for all SDR content - period.
But for actual HDR content, if the peak brightness isn't high enough it will noticeably reduce the range through which subtle gradation of highlight detail (detail in whites, specular highlights) can be faithfully rendered.
But good to see it alive again. Looking forward to your impressions Vega.
I would agree with this after some time on modern OLED. The reproduction of a star field, e.g. star wars.. is unrivalled. It's magnificent. Not HDR but also not far off it, similar effect. The black makes the points just look so vivid.

That said at 30" and 60Hz.... no deal. Barely any bigger than 27" and that is a big load of useless wank for 4k IMO. 40-42" is the sweet spot IMO. Each to their own.
If I had a Rolls Royce in the garage perhaps... otherwise I'll gladly wait. I want that OLED loving with the higher, easier usable DPI as the scaling is still a bit jacked with some programs.
 
igluk

It's strange that the display does not appear to come with any HDR processing/support.
Except for the peak brightness (300cd/m², 120cd/m² full white field) it fits all the requirements.
Can you even play legit HDR content without a display that supports it?
Otherwise it should be possible to use madVR with the HDR scene releases. Set it to 10bit and BT.2020 color space and use pixel shader math to remap brightness range from 0-1000 to 0-300 nits.
Wonder how it looks compared to the 700-800 nit OLED TVs. BT.2020 coverage is slightly higher on the DELL even. (mostly in green/cyan)
 
mms

How will this monitor look without HDR10 ?
Is there a big difference between this Dell OLED non HDR VS current OLED HDR ?
Is this monitor worth it than VA + HDR10 ?
 
MaZa

I'm also questioning the necessity of this display right now. The new 2017 LG C7 costs about the same, supports 1080p @ 120hz AND has fantastic support for HDR. And lag is quite good 25ms for both game and PC mode. Possibly lower at 120hz mode but nobody has tested it from what I have seen. Only downsides are that they are maybe too big for the most people and they do not have a Displayport.

Is this Dell too little too late? Well, I still kinda hope that it does well so that we may see more OLED displays on the market and hopefully even LG eventually gets his head out of his ass and make monitors or smaller TV's based on their RGBW system which has better burn in resistance and better lifetime.
 
Enhanced Interrogator

I'm wondering if it will support Freesync. Have other photo/video-focused monitors had freesync support in the past couple years? Maybe even through a CRU tweak?
 
