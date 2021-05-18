OLED - 32" 4K 144Hz Monitor

https://www.auo.com/en-global/New_Archive/detail/News_Archive_Product_20210517
A place to keep track of news for monitors coming out using this new, dare I say, "end game" gaming display panel.
While pursuing innovation in display technology, AUO commits to energy conservation and environmental sustainability, and continues to develop inkjet printing OLED technology, which has a higher material utilization rate than traditional evaporation techniques. AUO’s 32-inch UHD 4K inkjet printing OLED panel is driven by oxide backplane and offers industry-leading ultra-high frame rate of 144Hz with 4K 140 PPI resolution. The inkjet printing OLED technology will meet the increasing demand for high image quality and high frame rate in both medical and gaming applications.
