Oldest Macbook pro that can take current release OS?

matt167

Gawd
Dec 18, 2016
I am a Mac newb. I've dabbled with them but never got or cared to use one. My girlfriend told me she wants one for work purposes for christmas. She had an older macbook when I met her, but it died. She has been without a laptop for years, but she is an Apple user.. I cannot wrap my head around spending $2k+ for one, when all she is going to use it for is facebook, a word processor and syncing to her Iphone.. Is there a happy medium on a refurb year where she can have an older machine with the brand new experience?
 
SuperSubZero

2[H]4U
Nov 21, 2000
In the United States, a brand new MacBook Pro 13" starts at $1299 for a totally usable configuration. Which country are you in that they are all over $2000?
 
