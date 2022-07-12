Older Thinkpad T41 - M.2 NGFF 128Gb SSD to IDE Converter Problems

I have a Thinkpad T41 (old machine) that I would like to swap out the old HDD for a M.2 NGFF 256 Gb to IDE converter internal enclosure. This is the unit I bought.The assembled enclosure when connected via a USB adapter works perfectly with a MacBook Pro 2012. I can partition and format the drive and use it. The same is true with my Thinkpad, but only when using the same external USB adapter and am running in a non-Windows DOS environment (DOS partition software - boot from DC). But when I put the IDE assembly in the laptop where the HDD was, the laptop doesn't "see" it. When it is attached by USB, Windows XP, Vista and 10 begins to install the Mass Storage Device driver but it fails.Any ideas on how to get this to work? I do have a 128 Gb M.2 NGFF SSD on the way - since it appears the limit for IDE is 128 Gb. I tested the 256 Gb SSD by partitioning the drive into one 128 Gb portion at the start of the drive and left the rest blank.