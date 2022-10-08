Older Nvidia Quadro Workstation Graphics cards

Not sure if these are worth much, but I have 3.

Nvidia Quadro 4000 - HP - 671137-001 SN: CN20208235 0324811066310 - 1 slot width - 2 DP 1 DVI $20 + shipping

Nvidia Quadro 4000 - SN: 0324610094931 900-51031-0100-000 - 1 slot width - 2DP 1 DVI $20 + shipping

Nvidia Quadro 5000 - IBM (?) - FRU 89Y8626 SN: 0320912020374 - 2 slot width - 2DP 1 DVI 1 S-vid(?) - $20 + shipping

Take all 3 for $60

Pics available on request - pulled working, refund if not.
 
Bump, open to offers.
Nvidia Quadro 4000 - HP - 671137-001 SN: CN20208235 0324811066310 - 1 slot width - 2 DP 1 DVI $20 + shipping
Can you ship to 48093 for the $20. asking price,my funds are extremely limited,have $22.16 in paypal funds availanle,
 
The MSRP vs what is being sold for on that 5000.. lol
Pretty cool to have in a collection.
Whats the MSRP? Are you sure you're not looking at the P5000 or the new RTX5000? Those are much newer and different from this one! Maybe its original MSRP is still out on the web somewhere too. I don't think this old beast is worth much anymore :X
 
Nvidia Quadro 4000 - HP - 671137-001 SN: CN20208235 0324811066310 - 1 slot width - 2 DP 1 DVI $20 + shipping
Can you ship to 48093 for the $20. asking price,my funds are extremely limited,have $22.16 in paypal funds availanle,
Hmm, given the price is only $20, i'd hope the shipping is pretty cheap there. Let me see what I can ship it for. If its going to be $20 or so, its not really worth it I'd imagine...
 
Whats the MSRP? Are you sure you're not looking at the P5000 or the new RTX5000? Those are much newer and different from this one! Maybe its original MSRP is still out on the web somewhere too. I don't think this old beast is worth much anymore :X
Was 2499 launch price back in 2011.
 
