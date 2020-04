Hey all. I just bought a Asus Tuf x570-plus mobo for my ryzen and I noticed that the mobo has a 8 and a 4 pin connector for the PSU. My question is that if I need to connect that 4 pin cable can I buy the cable from Corsair for the HX750 but as a HXi cable instead? Wondered if HX and HXi were different in any ways. Thanks guys in advance.