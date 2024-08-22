Old timers thread. How long have you been in the game?

Me? I had “computers” dating back to vic20:Commodor64 or if you want to qualify it “pong” gaming system . I had various IBM/intel pc’s but I’d buy them pre-built as it was all black magic voodoo to me lol. But the internet was a wonderful learning tool, so I started “building” and overclocking computers when I bought a decent new computer off eBay with an AMD K6-3 450 that I had to rebuild (due to UPS damage). I learned how to redo that setup and upgrade suspect parts etc. New heatsink, better ram, new graphics and overclocked it to 525mhz lol. it’s been a sickness since.
I was young enough and brave enough to crack open $200-300 slot A AMD Athlon CPU’s(1997) and would resolder resistors to change clock multipliers to overclock 500mhz CPU’s to 850+mhz. Eventually ,Slot moved to socket. Soldering moved to pencils. And eventually everything was in put into bios, which made overclocking accessible to the everyday person. That and windows evolving to allow non MIT grads to install drivers. I exaggerate, but pre windows 95 was a nightmare for me anyway to get networking actually working and just general driver conflicts and memory address issues. Ugh. I get a headache thinking about it!
AMD lost me after athlon x2 and I was with intel until just recently, when I built a Zen4 rig that I’ve enjoyed messing with and cycling several CPU’s and gpus through to gauge performance. Overclocking is a lot more civilized today. I appreciate that in my older age lol.
Looking back. I look fondly on the memories. Along the way, I was able to set a couple records, albeit briefly. I was able to work in review media. I was able to work with a well know memory company in the day and help develop new products and I was a nerd in a candy shop being able to play with unreleased/prototype hardware.
Kids and family happened and it all got put on the back burner. But, I have been having more fun recently tweaking in computers and perusing forums.
Where did your journey begin? Notable things to add?
