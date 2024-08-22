Old timers thread. How long have you been in the game?

Hard to think I'm an old-timer, lol. Been playing around with computers since I was 3, since my older brother got a Commodore 64 (he's almost 5 years older than me). Of course, I was just using a joystick to play games, but then got into playing some RPG games like Ultima IV when I was 7. I didn't code much, even though there was a huge book for coding, but I still remember LOAD "*",8,1.



I had all my brother's hand-me-down computers when he upgraded. I remember when we'd get excited about going from 14400 baud to 28800, and 56K baud was the pinnacle, and upgrading to the next 3DFX cards. I remember always calling America Online to cancel the free trial, only for them to extend the free trial for another month, or 3 months. That was when I got hands deep in computer hardware, and we played WarCraft II against each other using a NULL Modem cable. He also had a friend who was at the University of Washington, and we would play WarCraft II in the computer lab late at night when it was closed. Playing Ultima Online when it was first released was a blast, it was so hardcore with everyone out to steal your stuff, or kill you, then steal your stuff.



I think I started building my own computers back in 1996/1997, but I can't remember. I for sure did in 2001/2002 after my time in the Navy. It was probably around late 2008 when I started building my own computers again, and overclocking. I missed out on the Intel Core 2 Quad days, but I started with the Intel i7-920, and later had an AMD Phenom II x3 720 BE that was able to get the 4th core unlocked, but it wouldn't overclock as high, so I kept it at 3 cores. I think my graphics card was the GTX 280, but I can't remember. I definitely remember the GTX 460's in SLI being a blast.



Good times.



I slowed down when we had our first kid in 2013, and pretty much stopped for a while after our second in 2017. That's why upgrading from the i7-3930K and GTX 1080Ti to the i5-13600K and RTX 3080 was such a big surprise. I'm still hoping my kids would get into computer building with me, but they like what they like. I used to make a 6-figure salary before our 2nd kid in the big city, but I haven't had a job since then after moving to the middle of nowhere (I'm a stay-at-home parent, and they wouldn't have it any other way). However, I do some odd jobs here and there to get them what they want. Still, being able to buy a lot of used parts on a tight budget realized how fun it still is to build and overclock a system around $500 to compete with systems that cost $2,000 new.