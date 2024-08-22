  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Old timers thread. How long have you been in the game?

Me? I had “computers” dating back to vic20:Commodor64 or if you want to qualify it “pong” gaming system . I had various IBM/intel pc’s but I’d buy them pre-built as it was all black magic voodoo to me lol. But the internet was a wonderful learning tool, so I started “building” and overclocking computers when I bought a decent new computer off eBay with an AMD K6-3 450 that I had to rebuild (due to UPS damage). I learned how to redo that setup and upgrade suspect parts etc. New heatsink, better ram, new graphics and overclocked it to 525mhz lol. it’s been a sickness since.

I was young enough and brave enough to crack open $200-300 slot A AMD Athlon CPU’s(1997) and would resolder resistors to change clock multipliers to overclock 500mhz CPU’s to 850+mhz. Eventually ,Slot moved to socket. Soldering moved to pencils. And eventually everything was in put into bios, which made overclocking accessible to the everyday person. That and windows evolving to allow non MIT grads to install drivers. I exaggerate, but pre windows 95 was a nightmare for me anyway to get networking actually working and just general driver conflicts and memory address issues. Ugh. I get a headache thinking about it!

AMD lost me after athlon x2 and I was with intel until just recently, when I built a Zen4 rig that I’ve enjoyed messing with and cycling several CPU’s and gpus through to gauge performance. Overclocking is a lot more civilized today. I appreciate that in my older age lol.

Looking back. I look fondly on the memories. Along the way, I was able to set a couple records, albeit briefly. I was able to work in review media. I was able to work with a well know memory company in the day and help develop new products and I was a nerd in a candy shop being able to play with unreleased/prototype hardware.

Kids and family happened and it all got put on the back burner. But, I have been having more fun recently tweaking in computers and perusing forums.

Where did your journey begin? Notable things to add?
 
Too long. Old enough to remember Tandy's TSR-80.
First time I went homebrew was early 90's though with a nice 386dx 40, four meg of ram, a one meg Trident VLB VGA card, sb sound.
Stylin with win 3.11 Qemm was my friend for gaming in those day.

First OC was on a 300A, then it was on to a BP-6 and twin 333's, then a VP-6 with 1.2Ghz Tullatins. Miss that setup.

Been downhill ever since the last 47 years.
Good thing I learned BASIC in school, it never came in handy.
Never did anything with computers serious tho, went into a civil engineering field and just assemble pc boxes for fun.

Well it used to be until lately. Better things to spend money on these days.
 
Cutting traces, soldering jumpers on an Amiga 500 in the 80's, adding faster CPUs was my start. Built 100% all of my x86/x64 pcs. OCing today has much less reward than the heyday where you could indeed add 20% plus to your performance easily on both the CPU and graphics card. The glitzy light shows builds today to me is an utter waste of time, might be a few minutes of neat then would be ignored for the rest of the years of service, at least in my case.
 
I was a late bloomer when it comes to really getting into computers. While I had used some like an Apple laptop back when they were the 2 color screens, or my friends computer with 5.25 disks (which we had one eventually) but never really cared..

When I worked at a telecomm company and they had spare parts in a back room, built a 486 system and ended up giving it to my mom, after that I got hooked..

Intel Pentium III 533, intel first 133FSB chips was my fist build, and i overclocked it and the addiction began after that!
 
My first build was a Pentium 90 overclocked to 100. Blazing speed...... Ran the first ATI graphics card in it to boot!

9600 baud modem for the win. Usurper was a dream on that system
 
Geezer000 said:
My first build was a Pentium 90 overclocked to 100. Blazing speed...... Ran the first ATI graphics card in it to boot!
where you some of those that ran dos-win3.1 with a Pentium 90 + lot of ram ?

Must have took a lot of time for a computer to ever feel that fast with modern OS...
 
My first "computer" was accessed via teletype 1974. I wanted an Altair but couldn't afford one. My first video game was pong 1973ish. My last video game was Far Cry 6. Still hoping for something new to entice me into spending time on it. EDIT: to follow the overclocking theme...I don't actually overclock to gain performance. I do it mainly as a learning experience. I usually set things back to stock speeds when I'm done.
 
LukeTbk said:
where you some of those that ran dos-win3.1 with a Pentium 90 + lot of ram ?

Must have took a lot of time for a computer to ever feel that fast with modern OS...
If by "a lot of RAM" you mean 256mb then sure lol
 
Geezer000 said:
If by "a lot of RAM" you mean 256mb then sure lol
I had 32 in mind.... (my PC in 1994 had 4)
256 mb would have been quite a lot in 1994, I think I had 128mb on a Pentium 200mmx years later that I upgraded to 256mb at some point, yes 256MB P-90 in 1994 would have been quite the machine that would have costed quite the fortune.
 
I got into "the game" because of the Celeron 300A (because, well, insanity, right?) and left not much later, why? Higher clocks mean minute (tiny) gains. It was a very different world back in the day. Back then it was spend half as much to get 30-50% gains.

Today, it's like, spend weeks of doing high risk tweaks (sometimes, very high risk) so you can get a few percentage points of uplift (and hope the benchmark runs to completion)? Just doesn't make much sense to me.
 
LukeTbk said:
I had 32 in mind.... (my PC in 1994 had 4)
256 mb would have been quite a lot in 1994, I think I had 128mb on a Pentium 200mmx years later that I upgraded to 256mb at some point, yes 256MB P-90 in 1994 would have been quite the machine that would have costed quite the fortune.
I think it cost me $3,500 Canadian back then.
 
Around Counter-Strike beta 6 is when I got into tweaking hardware. Before that I was mostly just throwing money at the situation with that video card you plugged your other video card into, for the life of me I can't remember what it was called even though it was a huge deal back in the day.
 
The first system I overclocked was my Am 486 DX-40 system where I bumped it up to 50 MHz. Being able to play Doom 2 in full screen mode at high resolution was quite fun.

The only downside was when I tried to run pure 16 bit apps, the system would lock up. Something like Wolfenstein 3D would lock up after about 30 seconds of running.

Anything that had even some 32 bit coding in it, though, ran flawlessly. Doom, Descent, or Microsoft Windows for Workgroups 3.11, along with Lotus Smartsuite all ran flawlessly, and I never had any overheating, while using some cheap, entry level heatsink + cooling fan.
 
PSA, remember this is the Overclocking and Cooling forum. Just trying to keep things on topic rather than a generic trip down memory lane.
 
My first experience with overclocking was with an AMD K6-III+ CPU. Stock speed was 450Mhz and I was able to run it at around 500Mhz, but it was a PoS CPU overall and I did not run it for long.
I ran a Pentium 3 Coppermine CPU, 700Mhz overclocked to 933Mhz simply by adjusting the FSB from 100Mhz to 133Mhz. Simple and easy, and this was a great OC considering that a 1Ghz P3 was basically the fastest CPU available at that time.
I then ran a AMD Thunderbird CPU. 1.4Ghz overclocked to 1.6Ghz, enabled via the "pencil trick".
After that was my first Dual-CPU system, dual Prestonia Xeons (Pentium 4 era), 2.4Ghz overclocked to around 3Ghz, using one of the only dual-Xeon motherboards that had an AGP slot and allowed overclocking. This system was so ahead of it's time, it lasted me a while.
I entered the 64-bit era with a Q6600 (already having a dual-CPU system, I skipped the "dual-core" era). First a Q6600 B3 @ 3.3Ghz, then a Q6600 G0 @ 3.6Ghz, then finally a Q9650 @ 4.4Ghz.
After that I built my Sandy Bridge system, 2500k @ 5Ghz.
Then my first HEDT system, a 5820k @ 4.5Ghz.
That lasted me until I built my first AMD AM4 system, with a 3900X, later upgraded to a 5900X and then a 5800X3D. I only used PBO on these CPUs, so this is basically where my manual overclocking adventure ends, although I continue to OC older systems when it makes sense to do so (like the 8-Core Xeon in my backup computer).
 
Worked on a control system based on Z80 late in 1976.
Lots of S100 based work, CP/M booting off 8" floppy disks. Those drives had AC induction motors in them!
Some of those systems were still in use all the way up to around 1990. We replaced them with Everex i386 clones running PC DOS. They had Seagate MFM drives that sounded like noisy coffee pots when busy. Ridiculous.
 
In 1976/1977, I would go to work with my dad and he taught me to play games on the Wang mini computers. One game turn-based game was so primitive it would only output to the printer.

Later I used early Apply and Pet computers in school and my dad would bring home a Kaypro CP/M computer.

I eventually got a C-64 and a 300bd modem and did the BBS thing which later became an Amiga 500 and a 9600bd modem

then a crappy PC

then a gaming PC - we moved to a specific apartment complex in 1998 because it had a shared T1 line

It's been a continual progression since then from the Voodoo card to the a liquid cooled RTX 3090
 
great thread. my exposure to computers goes WAY back to the IBM 8086 desktop. my dad was a programmer in the early days so i got exposed to computers from a very young age.

he never did overclocking, that was all me. my first one was a voodoo 3 2000. i was poor, needed my video card to last longer. stock was 143 Mhz and i got it to 181 Mhz....then i found some old aluminum 486 heatsinks in the basement and cut them up with a dremel to make ram sinks for the card. got me an extra 2 Mhz up to 183! same speed as the top model 3500, i was so proud of myself. card lasted me to college. the CPU was a celeron 333 which i initially pushed to 450...mianboard limit. board died, got a new one and got somewhere around 480.

and then i graduated college and got a big tax return after my first job....built a sweet opteron 165 system. eventually had two 7900 GTO SLI setup. built myself a custom water setup, ran the CPU and both GPUs. the CPU block i made myself with a drill press. there were problems, but i enjoyed it. i still have many of those parts to this day but i no longer cool the GPU with water as i don't consider it worthwhile anymore.
 
I am in my late 40s, got my first computer in 2002. My buddy was into overclocking, so that meant I was too. Been hurting hardware since 2003. Not so much hurt these days though.. Running these here X3D part is ok for games, but feels like I am running a fancy Dell. IYKYK.

I started with Intel, and went back and forth a few times. I do not play favourites on the system side of things, but I do prefer Nvidia GPUs.
 
Depends on which "game" you mean. Working with computers? discovered computing with the PDP-8 running TSS-8 at CMU in 1974 and never looked back. Comp Center ran a 360 Model 67 with TSS-360 at the time, along with a Univac 1108 (wonderful machine!) running I think Exec II. I got involved with DEC-10's and TOPS-10 for some years writing OS enhancements and fixes. I dealt with a list of Unix-based machines too long to write here in the mid 80's. First home computer I think was a Power Mac 6100; I've had a series of Mac computers at home since then, along with a few different Sun boxes (Sparc 2, Sparc 10, Ultra 60 -- all gone now).

If you mean building computers, first one was in 2018, a Ryzen 2700X-based replacement for a 2009 Mac Pro (the latter mostly running linux instead of Mac OS). I've built several since then; they are all dedicated to work, supporting clustered DBMS development.

and if the "game" is overclocking, I played around with it a bit on a few of my cluster machines and decided it wasn't worth the trouble for what I do.
 
Im not super old yet. Started when my parents bought a 'pc for gaming' and it was a 486-dx2 from some ohio company called midwest micro. First games played was sim city and doom shareware.

My first push into overclocking was an athlonXP system I built. Then it was unlocking its multiplier with a pencil and I had purchased bigger copper heatsink and fan combo. This is also the first time I lapped a heatsink to a mirror finish.

Next big thing i remember doing was a geforce 4 4400ti and changing out its resistor identifiers to make it identify as a quadro to load those drivers to use with 3d studio max. Also used thermal epoxy to put heatsinks on each of the ram modules on it.
 
My first computer was a Tandy TRS-80 with a cassette drive.

First "pc" was a Zenith Microsystems Z-286 with 640kb of ram, 20MB 5.25 hard drive which I upgraded to 1.2mb RAM (ISA card), VGA and a Adlib soundcard.

Given this is the Overclocking and cooling section, my first WC system was around 2003 and was a Danger Den TDX cooling an AMD Athlon 64 with some jank external fishtank pump. Shortly after upgraded to a Athlon x2 +4200 with gtx6800s in SLI cooled by two DD Maze 5s and the OG Danger Den D5 pump (which still works).
 
THRESHIN said:
great thread. my exposure to computers goes WAY back to the IBM 8086 desktop. my dad was a programmer in the early days so i got exposed to computers from a very young age.

he never did overclocking, that was all me. my first one was a voodoo 3 2000. i was poor, needed my video card to last longer. stock was 143 Mhz and i got it to 181 Mhz....then i found some old aluminum 486 heatsinks in the basement and cut them up with a dremel to make ram sinks for the card. got me an extra 2 Mhz up to 183! same speed as the top model 3500, i was so proud of myself. card lasted me to college. the CPU was a celeron 333 which i initially pushed to 450...mianboard limit. board died, got a new one and got somewhere around 480.

and then i graduated college and got a big tax return after my first job....built a sweet opteron 165 system. eventually had two 7900 GTO SLI setup. built myself a custom water setup, ran the CPU and both GPUs. the CPU block i made myself with a drill press. there were problems, but i enjoyed it. i still have many of those parts to this day but i no longer cool the GPU with water as i don't consider it worthwhile anymore.
Man, I remember cutting up old heatsinks to mount onto older gpus. And also, cutting up heatsinks to mount on the ram chips which were never cooled(GeForce 2). Getting another 10-20mhz on the ram could net a record. Even if it was only for hours, until someone else beat you/. The gpu coolers were garbage back in the day, but I guess did the job. Good times though to hear your thread and think back!!!

I gotta dig out my old phase change cooler to let people see the struggles we had to set records lol

New computers are AWESOME!!!! No pci conflicts. Installing network drivers was an exercise in frustration! Overclocking now is simple but irrelevant!

Back in the day. That $150. 333mhz celeron, or 650mhz duron, or base cpu could be made to compete with $1k plus CPU’s. Not 1k today $. 1k$ back in 1996 etc….

Today, If you could overclock an Nvidia 4060 to 4090 performance, you’d be like WTF!!! Hell yeah!!!. That’s kinda like what we were dealing with. Relatively anyway lol. Fun Wild West times. Nice trip down memory lane!
 
First system I had with an OC board was a used q9300 I picked up from work lol, got a p5q pro turbo board for it since it was well after core2's time. A little after that I built an SR-2 rig lol. I guess technically I could have overclocked my athlon xp but the heatsink I had wasn't the best.
 
I'm not an "old-timer".... I refuse to accept that label :LOL:

But.. in regards to overclocking.. i dabbled a tiny bit.. just typical "what was popular in the mainstream tech world"..
My first encounter with overclocking I believe was the Pentium MMX 133... I believe that involved changing the bus multiplier from x2 to x2.5, on the 66 Mhz FSB, effectively running it at 166 Mhz...
Then the famous Celeron 300 @ 450 era... That chip was a given ...
Then I believe some sort of PIII Slot 1 CPU I had some success with... I can't remember which one it was... may have been the Coppermine 600.. run the FSB from 100 to 133 , to have it running at 800 Mhz
And then... I had some AMD chip.. that you could use a #2 lead pencil.. and make a "connection" and boom...
And after that... I don't recall too much regarding CPU's..
I don't consider Ryzen PBO +200mhz overclocking.. so I'll refrain from using a 5000 Series Ryzen as a contributor to overclocking
 
JNavy89GT said:
Man, I remember cutting up old heatsinks to mount onto older gpus. And also, cutting up heatsinks to mount on the ram chips which were never cooled(GeForce 2). Getting another 10-20mhz on the ram could net a record. Even if it was only for hours, until someone else beat you/. The gpu coolers were garbage back in the day, but I guess did the job. Good times though to hear your thread and think back!!!

I gotta dig out my old phase change cooler to let people see the struggles we had to set records lol

New computers are AWESOME!!!! No pci conflicts. Installing network drivers was an exercise in frustration! Overclocking now is simple but irrelevant!

Back in the day. That $150. 333mhz celeron, or 650mhz duron, or base cpu could be made to compete with $1k plus CPU’s. Not 1k today $. 1k$ back in 1996 etc….

Today, If you could overclock an Nvidia 4060 to 4090 performance, you’d be like WTF!!! Hell yeah!!!. That’s kinda like what we were dealing with. Relatively anyway lol. Fun Wild West times. Nice trip down memory lane!
I'm the kind of person that likes to tinker with things. I maintain my cars myself simply because I like it. I work at a nuclear power plant. So new computers.....I miss the tinkering!!

Like you I came to the conclusion that overclocking and even water cooling (for the most part) is irrelevant now. Intel you can squeak a bit out, but AMD not much. Forget overclocking GPUs, I'm quite convinced that's a waste of time now.

I suppose I have more time for my kids this way, but I still do miss it sometimes. All but useless skills these days. Funny, I have plenty of those.
 
I had a "Leading Edge" 8088 with the hercules monochrome graphics card. I think the only game I could get running before I upgraded to a 386 was Space Quest 3 because it let you play in Monochrome instead of CGA as a minimum.
 
Totally missed this thread. I've been "tinkering" (there I showed my age), for close to thirty years with PC's. Never really got out of them. I actually enjoy the building process more than using them now. Tremors in my hands are making that harder to do, but I try really hard to not let that stop me.
 
Had a hand me down Commadore 64 as my first home PC experience. Bard's Tale anyone!? I really didn't get into the hobby until just after college when I built my first PC around a Slot A Athlon 600.
 
Niner said:
I actually enjoy the building process more than using them now. Tremors in my hands are making that harder to do, but I try really hard to not let that stop me.
I feel ya brother. I'm certain I spend more time rebuilding/reconfiguring my main rig than actually using it. The build process is where it's at for me as well.

I'll never forget my first PC was a Gateway with a Pentium 3 and 10gb hdd. I had no choice but to learn how to fix computers with that hog. I gave it away before I ever paid the CC off it was so horrible!

I can't remember when I built my first rig. Only that it was an Athlon tbred 1700 paired with a really terrible Soyo mb. That's also when I was introduced to the fine world of ocing, forums and watercooling.
 
hititnquitit said:
I feel ya brother. I'm certain I spend more time rebuilding/reconfiguring my main rig than actually using it. The build process is where it's at for me as well.

I'll never forget my first PC was a Gateway with a Pentium 3 and 10gb hdd.
I took the same path with my first "gaming" PC being a Pentium 3 Gateway with a GF2 MX200. Can't remember my first fully built rig either, as I refer to it as "grey hair syndrome".
 
Hard to think I'm an old-timer, lol. Been playing around with computers since I was 3, since my older brother got a Commodore 64 (he's almost 5 years older than me). Of course, I was just using a joystick to play games, but then got into playing some RPG games like Ultima IV when I was 7. I didn't code much, even though there was a huge book for coding, but I still remember LOAD "*",8,1.

I had all my brother's hand-me-down computers when he upgraded. I remember when we'd get excited about going from 14400 baud to 28800, and 56K baud was the pinnacle, and upgrading to the next 3DFX cards. I remember always calling America Online to cancel the free trial, only for them to extend the free trial for another month, or 3 months. That was when I got hands deep in computer hardware, and we played WarCraft II against each other using a NULL Modem cable. He also had a friend who was at the University of Washington, and we would play WarCraft II in the computer lab late at night when it was closed. Playing Ultima Online when it was first released was a blast, it was so hardcore with everyone out to steal your stuff, or kill you, then steal your stuff.

I think I started building my own computers back in 1996/1997, but I can't remember. I for sure did in 2001/2002 after my time in the Navy. It was probably around late 2008 when I started building my own computers again, and overclocking. I missed out on the Intel Core 2 Quad days, but I started with the Intel i7-920, and later had an AMD Phenom II x3 720 BE that was able to get the 4th core unlocked, but it wouldn't overclock as high, so I kept it at 3 cores. I think my graphics card was the GTX 280, but I can't remember. I definitely remember the GTX 460's in SLI being a blast.

Good times.

I slowed down when we had our first kid in 2013, and pretty much stopped for a while after our second in 2017. That's why upgrading from the i7-3930K and GTX 1080Ti to the i5-13600K and RTX 3080 was such a big surprise. I'm still hoping my kids would get into computer building with me, but they like what they like. I used to make a 6-figure salary before our 2nd kid in the big city, but I haven't had a job since then after moving to the middle of nowhere (I'm a stay-at-home parent, and they wouldn't have it any other way). However, I do some odd jobs here and there to get them what they want. Still, being able to buy a lot of used parts on a tight budget realized how fun it still is to build and overclock a system around $500 to compete with systems that cost $2,000 new.
 
