Old Socket-754 Motherboard help, SATA not working

Recently got a FIC K8-800T socket 754 for the original Athlon motherboard. https://theretroweb.com/motherboards/s/fic-k8-800t#downloads
There are two SATA slots in there but neither seems capable of running a SATA device Hard Drive or DVD. I've tried just about everything, enabling/Disabling SATA in the bios. Toggling IDE and SCSI. It seems to be running the latest bios I can find on the web from Dec 2013. Out of ideas at this point so wondering if anyone here may help.
