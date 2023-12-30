Old smartphone/battery: charging but stays at same low charged level and power-cycle itself randomly

Hello,

please what does it mean when a very old Samsung Galaxy S smartphone with old battery says it is charging, yet the battery charging level stays at same low percentage value of 8% for many hours?
Phone was randomly shutting down (power cycling).
Last few hours it is on (without shutdowns), but charging level stays at 8% for many hours.

When power is interrupted and connected again, phone makes a sound. But this was not the case (no sound indicating bad power connection), so i assume it was/is not likely disconnection of the power.

I have asked AI at https://you.com and it thinks issue may be:
- bad battery
- bad port connection (i doubt that it is the case since no sound indication of a disconnection)
- software is not accurately detecting the battery level or is not properly communicating with the charging circuitry -> suggests software update or a factory reset
- incompatible charger (not the case)
- extreme temperatures (not the case)

What do you suggest/your opinion please?
 
