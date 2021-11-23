old school SLI on Ryzen mobo?

do any of the ryzen mobos or chipset support old school cable driven SLI? i have a pair of old water cool GTX 480s and stock pile of hardware and machines and cases. i though aobut building an older ryzen in an atx htpc case pr atx tower for fun and playing with the gtx 480s especially given the gpu shortage.



wonder if i could over clock those babies? maybe a cheap B450 board or something? first gen ryzen slap it in a HTPC case and use it for 1080p youtube and a few bench marks to run just once lol