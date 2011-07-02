Old school [H]ardgaming people sound off

WHAT. IS. UP?I think it is safe to say that is no one more older school than the Underscores. Simply the greatest gaming clan to ever grace the servers of the original [H]|G You could also use us as the litmus test of old-schoolness because if you remember playing with us then you were around during the golden age of [H]|GI believe that at one point a majority of the old CS admins were members of this clan and we're the reason why [H] won every single HardOCP vs Ars Technica tournament. One might say that our bubbly, infectious (yet modest) personalities and ourstyle of gameplay was the spiritual heart of the old community.I can't tell you how happy we all are to see a renaissance of Hard Gaming. It's the community where we all grew up (it honestly had to have begun like 10+ years ago). Now we're all "old" and we have jobs and some of us have wives and kids and stuff (others of us have kickass cats). Hopefully some of the other old regulars will show up, we're totally looking forward to the BF3 servers.Until then I'll leave you with this collection of random screenshots and images from the good ol' days. Maxius please feel free to praise us publicly since you know firsthand how awesome we are.side note: I dont have any but Im hoping somebody can dig up some screenshots from the old [H] vs. [Ars]. Beating the crap out of those babies was truly the bestAlso, for those who may not know.[ __ ] Underscores - This is the business professional look for times when we must pretend to behave as adults.[=D] Manhammers - This is our alter ego clan that also serves as a satirical take on gaming culture and is designed to hold a mirror up to society.So here are a bunch of old schoolers that we still hang out with, hopefully some of the names jog your memory.Current Members in good standing (yeah they're all still around) I'm sure there are people missing from this list:Agent_137Agnt.Smith - Oh I cant game cause of my baby! Waaah.AssrottCoquiDimeDragonhawk - Not really that activeFamine - Not active AT allGlimKingloserMueldriverHapyHeretic - TerroristHoggLiamNumber - Not activePositronrm -rf KoreaSabs - AFK for something lameSuperspckSNOWPEA!!!!!!!!!!!!SmokeTachyonTeaks - AfkWardriverZenzog - Emo AsianUltros - Has a gay jobMembers in bad standing (assholes):1uckshotOther people who are around but, like, are they in the clan? I dont know:suspectInsult MasterCal1gulaFusoyarobotmansaMembers that we've lost touch with :'(CAPS LOCKDeadduckEtherghostFirehawkNavyH16JT_Chance (he had a gamer son, who is now like grown up??)ron1nProdpun][sher