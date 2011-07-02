Old school [H]ardgaming people sound off

maxius

2[H]4U
im talking the people and admins from the olden days where cs was the game of choice and people involved with the site back in the day

i was former news lackey for [H]ardgaming and cs/cs:s admin.
 
calgod

Gawd
still here... just checked in recently, but mostly dealing with hardware for work related stuff now. those were good old days though huh?

i still kick it in tf2 however..
 
[ __ ] Hapy

n00b
WHAT. IS. UP?

I think it is safe to say that is no one more older school than the Underscores. Simply the greatest gaming clan to ever grace the servers of the original [H]|G You could also use us as the litmus test of old-schoolness because if you remember playing with us then you were around during the golden age of [H]|G :)

I believe that at one point a majority of the old CS admins were members of this clan and we're the reason why [H] won every single HardOCP vs Ars Technica tournament. One might say that our bubbly, infectious (yet modest) personalities and our unique style of gameplay was the spiritual heart of the old community.

I can't tell you how happy we all are to see a renaissance of Hard Gaming. It's the community where we all grew up (it honestly had to have begun like 10+ years ago). Now we're all "old" and we have jobs and some of us have wives and kids and stuff (others of us have kickass cats). Hopefully some of the other old regulars will show up, we're totally looking forward to the BF3 servers.

Until then I'll leave you with this collection of random screenshots and images from the good ol' days. Maxius please feel free to praise us publicly since you know firsthand how awesome we are.

side note: I dont have any but Im hoping somebody can dig up some screenshots from the old [H] vs. [Ars]. Beating the crap out of those babies was truly the best :)

Also, for those who may not know.
[ __ ] Underscores - This is the business professional look for times when we must pretend to behave as adults.
[=D] Manhammers - This is our alter ego clan that also serves as a satirical take on gaming culture and is designed to hold a mirror up to society.

So here are a bunch of old schoolers that we still hang out with, hopefully some of the names jog your memory.
Current Members in good standing (yeah they're all still around) I'm sure there are people missing from this list:
Agent_137
Agnt.Smith - Oh I cant game cause of my baby! Waaah.
Assrott
Coqui
Dime
Dragonhawk - Not really that active
Famine - Not active AT all
Glim
Kingloser
Mueldriver
Hapy
Heretic - Terrorist
Hogg
Liam
Number - Not active
Positron
rm -rf Korea
Sabs - AFK for something lame
Superspck
SNOWPEA!!!!!!!!!!!!
Smoke
Tachyon
Teaks - Afk
Wardriver
Zenzog - Emo Asian
Ultros - Has a gay job

Members in bad standing (assholes):
1uckshot

Other people who are around but, like, are they in the clan? I dont know:
suspect
Insult Master
Cal1gula
Fusoya
robotmansa

Members that we've lost touch with :'(
CAPS LOCK
Deadduck
Etherghost
Firehawk
NavyH16
JT_Chance (he had a gamer son, who is now like grown up??)
ron1n
Prod
pun][sher

U7.jpg

MH2.jpg

Office10.jpg

Office8.jpg

Office5.jpg

Office1.jpg

Dust14.jpg

de_prodigy0022.jpg

de_port0020.jpg

de_piranesi0001.jpg

de_nuke0000.jpg

de_dust20035.jpg

de_dust20027.jpg

de_dust20001.jpg

de_dust0015.jpg

de_dust0009.jpg

de_cbble0008.jpg

cs_office_extended0019.jpg

cs_office_extended0015.jpg

cs_office_extended0012.jpg

cs_office_extended0007.jpg

lol-1.png

il_fullxfull60414805.jpg

logo-1.png

Banner1.jpg

FSPB-1.jpg

abc.jpg

dcsclan.jpg
 
dimethyl

n00b
hi, dime here

maxius is a fag and hondaman is my babby daddy

also, ya'll hos think soulja boy got a big dick?
 
AthlonXP

AthlonXP

Fully [H]
Same as me. Hell CS: Source is still a better game then most of the crap out now. Does not have the eye candy but at least the game play is still there..
 
turb0

Gawd
is there a decent CS:S server anyone plays anymore?

I played a handful of times on H back in the day.... but not many times.
 
FrEaKy

FrEaKy

[H] Movie and TV Show Review Guy
Im an old fart who likes the good old CS:S, does this count?
 
Haven

Haven

Supreme [H]ardness
[ __ ] Hapy;1037493924 said:
So here are a bunch of old schoolers that we still hang out with, hopefully some of the names jog your memory.
Current Members in good standing (yeah they're all still around) I'm sure there are people missing from this list:
Agent_137
Agnt.Smith - Oh I cant game cause of my baby! Waaah.
Assrott
Coqui
Dime
Dragonhawk - Not really that active
Famine - Not active AT all
Heretic - Terrorist
Hogg
Number - Not active
Positron
rm -rf Korea
Sabs - AFK for something lame
Superspck
SNOWPEA!!!!!!!!!!!!
Smoke
Tachyon
Teaks - Afk
Wardriver

Members in bad standing (assholes):
1uckshot

Other people who are around but, like, are they in the clan? I dont know:
Cal1gula
robotmansa

Members that we've lost touch with :'(
CAPS LOCK
Deadduck
Etherghost
Firehawk
NavyH16
JT_Chance (he had a gamer son, who is now like grown up??)
ron1n
Prod
pun][sher
I remember a lot of those names. I used to play a lot on the [H]ardgaming CS servers. I either went by Haven, or HavenIndy which I still go by. I never got into the the CAL stuff or vs. [Ars], well once I think I participated in a vs. [Ars], but it wasn't the main [H] or [Ars] guys, it was all third/fourth stringers.
 
bink

[H]ard|Gawd
god i miss the hard cs server. We should go and rent a black van and go and kidnap Honda and Duck and make them resurrect the servers!
 
fahmine

n00b
I HAVE RISEN. is it too late to be active?
 
maxius

2[H]4U
For the people filled with hate towards me, it's been decades, let it go. Ah, the good old days from the members I was fond of most of [__] and Grendel who is a member of PCPER's staff for a while now, my former hA clansmen and Bulletstorm for his skill was second too few on the server. Most are on my steam's friends list to this day and active to a point. I do miss me playing with server 3 who does not love antigrav knife fights?
 
fahmine

n00b
i'm too old to remember the hate... but im sure it was justified right? I can however remember [H]G servers/gaming community/tournaments and scrims were some of the most fun I had gaming... that being said can we even still play cs 1.6 anymore?
 
maxius

2[H]4U
It's an easy install :D
 
