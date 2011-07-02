Old school [H]ardgaming people sound off

I used to hang out in the cs server pretty often.
[ __ ] Hapy;1037493924 said:So here are a bunch of old schoolers that we still hang out with, hopefully some of the names jog your memory.
Current Members in good standing (yeah they're all still around) I'm sure there are people missing from this list:
Agent_137
Agnt.Smith - Oh I cant game cause of my baby! Waaah.
Assrott
Coqui
Dime
Dragonhawk - Not really that active
Famine - Not active AT all
Heretic - Terrorist
Hogg
Number - Not active
Positron
rm -rf Korea
Sabs - AFK for something lame
Superspck
SNOWPEA!!!!!!!!!!!!
Smoke
Tachyon
Teaks - Afk
Wardriver
Members in bad standing (assholes):
1uckshot
Other people who are around but, like, are they in the clan? I dont know:
Cal1gula
robotmansa
Members that we've lost touch with :'(
CAPS LOCK
Deadduck
Etherghost
Firehawk
NavyH16
JT_Chance (he had a gamer son, who is now like grown up??)
ron1n
Prod
pun][sher
god i miss the hard cs server. We should go and rent a black van and go and kidnap Honda and Duck and make them resurrect the servers!
I HAVE RISEN. is it too late to be active?WHAT. IS. UP?
I think it is safe to say that is no one more older school than the Underscores. Simply the greatest gaming clan to ever grace the servers of the original [H]|G You could also use us as the litmus test of old-schoolness because if you remember playing with us then you were around during the golden age of [H]|G
I believe that at one point a majority of the old CS admins were members of this clan and we're the reason why [H] won every single HardOCP vs Ars Technica tournament. One might say that our bubbly, infectious (yet modest) personalities and our unique style of gameplay was the spiritual heart of the old community.
I can't tell you how happy we all are to see a renaissance of Hard Gaming. It's the community where we all grew up (it honestly had to have begun like 10+ years ago). Now we're all "old" and we have jobs and some of us have wives and kids and stuff (others of us have kickass cats). Hopefully some of the other old regulars will show up, we're totally looking forward to the BF3 servers.
Until then I'll leave you with this collection of random screenshots and images from the good ol' days. Maxius please feel free to praise us publicly since you know firsthand how awesome we are.
side note: I dont have any but Im hoping somebody can dig up some screenshots from the old [H] vs. [Ars]. Beating the crap out of those babies was truly the best
Also, for those who may not know.
[ __ ] Underscores - This is the business professional look for times when we must pretend to behave as adults.
[=D] Manhammers - This is our alter ego clan that also serves as a satirical take on gaming culture and is designed to hold a mirror up to society.
i'm too old to remember the hate... but im sure it was justified right? I can however remember [H]G servers/gaming community/tournaments and scrims were some of the most fun I had gaming... that being said can we even still play cs 1.6 anymore?For the people filled with hate towards me, it's been decades, let it go. Ah, the good old days from the members I was fond of most of [__] and Grendel who is a member of PCPER's staff for a while now, my former hA clansmen and Bulletstorm for his skill was second too few on the server. I do miss and me playing with server 3 who does not love antigrav knife fights?
