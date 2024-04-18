Old school 3.5” blower fans

I used to use the PCI slot fans nearly 20 years ago. But never had one of the ever cool 3.5” coolers. Did they ever work okay? My new to me HP Z2 SFF has no fan slots and I know it’s going to have some amount of thermal issue so I either need to case mod/ make something or use a product from long ago.
The Evercool Fox 3 is still around and looks like it might provide some circulation. The Z2 does have a 3.5” bay… I’ll be installing a 3050 low pro 6gb. Nothing crazy
