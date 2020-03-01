Old Quadro FX 4600: Worth Keeping?

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Official Forum Curmudgeon
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
29,486
Hey all,

I'm cleaning out my basement and forgot I had this beast sitting down there. I saved it from an old Car workstation being thrown out at work a couple of years back.

IMG_20200301_173919.jpg


Any idea if it is worth keeping, or should I just trash it?

Some people collect old video cards. I'm not one of them, but I don't want to accidentally throw out something that has value to someone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top