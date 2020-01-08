Old Power Supply with Low Time in New Build?

My question is will a PSU unit, caps, etc., degrade from just sitting in a garage? The garage was in a higher humidity place, too. Other than that, it just sat. I bought this PSU in Nov 2012, and used it for about 8 months in my rig for normal computing and gaming. Then it got stored in a garage for the last 7 years. I took the top off, contact sprayed it down and blew it dry. I necroed my old rig and it runs fine. https://www.amazon.com/Kingwin-Stry...=2025&creative=165953&creativeASIN=B005CM8V4I It's a Platinum 500 watt fanless unit and rated at 600 wtts at Gold. It was reviewed and torture tested by Johnny Guru. https://www.jonnyguru.com/testing-methodology/ From his site: "For testing power supplies, a SunMoon automated power supply load tester and a Weibo PF1211 are used. The Weibo reads the Volts, Amps, Watts and Power Factor on the AC input of the power supply. The SunMoon load tester can dynamically load a power supply at the push of a button. The SM-268 model shown on this page has five memory settings and the ability to manually crank up the amperage while the power supply is already up, running and loaded. I will actually program the loads each time I am given a different power supply to test. The loads are based on the overall capability of whatever power supply I’m looking at. {} He also sticks them in a hot box and tortures them. He reported that the PSU is actually from Superfllower, which "was" one of his top manufacturers for PSUs, or actually his top choice, but said they were really hard to get in the USA. "Was" because I have no idea what he likes anymore. (Found my old review on Amazon, but his site no longer lists it.) His reviews are really fun to read, too, like "Opps, look like some hobos got into this PSU unti. It dropped off at . . . ." LOL Anyway, it only has about 7 months on it and I'd like to use it again because it is a good one. When I opened it, it was really clean inside, no webs or dirt of any sort. It looked brand new. I sprayed it down with contact cleaner and I am using it in my old rig. I don't want it to damage my new build that I am currently putting together. I'm building an AM4 all AMD build. I'm trying to keep the price as low as possible because I don't have the money like I use to anymore. If tehre is any chance this PSU has gone bad, I don't want to use it. Thanks.