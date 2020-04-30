Old PC parts

Rig 1:

Intel i7 920

Asus boad

2x4gb pc3 -10666 muskin enhanced (was part of a 12gb kit and 1 stick went bad)

Radeon HD 6970

Cooler Master 1000w PS



Rig 2:

Q9300

GTX 650

2x2gb hynix PC2 5300U

Antech 650w

ASRock board



willing to sell as a whole or part out, whatever you need. $250 obo rig 1 and $150 obo for rig 2 as a whole without hard drives or case. Make offer on individual parts!