Old PC parts - 6970, 1000w & 620w psu, i7 920, G4560, Q9300, GTX 650

SOLD

Rig 1:Intel i7 920Asus P6T x58 LGA 1366 -2x4gb pc3 -10666 muskin enhanced (was part of a 12gb kit and 1 stick went bad)Radeon HD 6970Cooler Master 1000w PSRig 2:Q9300GTX 6502x2gb hynix PC2 5300UAntech 650wASRock boardAlso have G4560 LGA 1151 chip for $45 shipped available toowilling to sell as a whole or part out, whatever you need. $275 obo rig 1 and $150 obo for rig 2 as a whole without hard drives or case. Make offer on individual parts!