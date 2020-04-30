Old PC parts - 6970, 1000w & 620w psu, i7 920, G4560, Q9300, GTX 650

mrnuke

Rig 1:
Intel i7 920
Asus P6T x58 LGA 1366 - SOLD
2x4gb pc3 -10666 muskin enhanced (was part of a 12gb kit and 1 stick went bad)
Radeon HD 6970
Cooler Master 1000w PS
IMG_6980.JPG
IMG_6979.JPG
IMG_6982.JPG



Rig 2:
Q9300
GTX 650
2x2gb hynix PC2 5300U
Antech 650w
ASRock board

Also have G4560 LGA 1151 chip for $45 shipped available too

willing to sell as a whole or part out, whatever you need. $275 obo rig 1 and $150 obo for rig 2 as a whole without hard drives or case. Make offer on individual parts!
 

