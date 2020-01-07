Old Noob Looking for DeathMatch FPS

Hoping maybe someone can offer up some suggestions. Haven't played multi-player against random folks in years (like late 90s to early 2000s). Looking for a FPS game that I can just get online with my buddies and frag away. Similar to Duke or Quake back in the day. I am not interested in climbing some rank ladder, or competing in tournaments, or anything like that. Just want to run around a map with 1 or 2 other players that I invite (old friends) and play. We have the Duke Nukem 20th Anniversary Edition and that was fun. You can start a game, select the map, and then invite your friends. Recently, however, the connection issues have led to constant disconnects. So, we tried the free Quake II RTX download on Steam. That is great, and while you can't limit the people who join the servers, it was a lot of old school fun. The maps and servers are a bit limited, though. Doesn't have to be free at all, just seems that everything I research is all about different game types, team play, leader boards, clan and/or tournament play that we are not interested in. Anything like that? Thank you in advance for any input.