Old networking gear, toss, resell, or ??

Have an old Sonicwall TZ that a customer refused to pay for after they had it installed for a year. (That's a different story as to why but needless to say I don't do business with them anymore.)



So worth hanging onto to use as an upgrade if I ever need it again for a customer? Or should I just resell and walk away. Or better yet just recycle?



Considering the fact that for most applications a decent server if you have to, or the good old Comcast/ATT/whatever router you have is going to be good enough for most small businesses and homes.

Also, with the better APs out there today the need for VLANs and advanced routing is just not as needed. Suppose I could use it if I run into someone who wants to host their website on premises but frankly don't know many who bother anymore.



Figure there might be interst in the gaming community to use it for an upgraded device to host a muti-user server that would be firewalled from the rest of the network.



suggestions? thoughts?



PS: Pretty sure this is an old TZ205 so its about 8 years out of date now.