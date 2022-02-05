Old-member nostalgia Check In - I miss the [H] community

Just an old crusty guy from way back checking in. I miss getting my hardware news from [H]. This place allowed me to cut my teeth as a young geek and learn things I never could have otherwise.



There is no general forum anymore so delete if against the rules. This sub seems to fit what I remember most. I just wanted to interact with the community again, get some good hits of nostalgia in these depressing times.



who remembers Lantec?