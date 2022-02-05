Old-member nostalgia Check In - I miss the [H] community

Just an old crusty guy from way back checking in. I miss getting my hardware news from [H]. This place allowed me to cut my teeth as a young geek and learn things I never could have otherwise.
There is no general forum anymore so delete if against the rules. This sub seems to fit what I remember most. I just wanted to interact with the community again, get some good hits of nostalgia in these depressing times.
who remembers Lantec?
There is no general forum anymore so delete if against the rules. This sub seems to fit what I remember most. I just wanted to interact with the community again, get some good hits of nostalgia in these depressing times.
who remembers Lantec?