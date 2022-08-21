Old Laptop's motherboard went kaputt... "new" one not working either...

My venerable and old laptop (Toshiba Satellite P75-A7200 equipped with an i7-4700MQ, circa 2014) and previously a powerful machine during its heyday is no more. Have been using it for many years, but about 3 months ago it went kaputt for no apparent reason (left it on overnight [normally it goes to standby mode after some idle time], and in the morning it was cold dead with no boot, no post, no leds; nothing at all).



Since the early 1990s I have been building custom desktop computers, etc; but it has been few years since my last build, and for the last 15 years I have sporadically built very few desktop computers. So, I am not abreast of all the new development in terms of computer hardware, etc.



As aforementioned, the laptop was dead. I went ahead and took it apart, removed the motherboard and performed some basic tests - continuity, resistance, and then volt injection. It seems that there is a partial short somewhere, probably a capacitor; but I could not pinpoint it in a timely manner. So, soon I realized that the likelihood of fixing it was not high, and it would be very time consuming. So, I went ahead and ordered another motherboard (presumably refurbished) on aliexpress of all places (not recommended really)



Subsequently, installed the motherboard with the processor, memory, and ancilliary systems and subsystems installed and connected. Once most of of the system was assembled, I tried to turn it on but the system did not even boot up, nor POST, no nothing. When the power button is pressed the led lights up for a split of a second and then goes off and nothing happens (no fan, nothing on screen, nothing...). When it is connected to the power supply/adapter the the power indicator on the motherboard led lights up, and when the battery is installed the battery charging light lights up as well; other than that, there is no sign of life.



But one thing went amiss, I I forgot to affix on the back of the new motherboard the thin small cpu's heatsink bracket. Since it is a small and very thin bracket which seemed to be an integral part of the old motherboard I did not notice its presence or absence. Anyhow, even without the heatsink bracket the heatsink is making contact with the cpu; so even though the heatsink is not putting enough pressure on the cpu die, the cpu should not overheat so fast to the point that it would not even post or boot up at all -- at least that is an assumption I am making.



Any insights would be appreciated.