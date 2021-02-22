Old Laptop Crashed, fresh install, now DVD/BR doesn't work??

98 SNAKE EATER
Weaksauce
- Joined
- May 1, 2003
- Messages
- 75
Toshiba Qosmio X875-Q7390
Originally had Windows 8, but crashed last week and lost all the Toshiba bloatware as well as the apps that made in functional
Did a fresh install of 8.1, then immediately updated to Win10
Installed all the drivers I could find on Toshiba's website, but my DVD/BR drive only works for Data Discs
DVD's and BlueRay's simply don't work anymore
The Toshiba BlueRay player app is gone, so I tried WMPC, VLC and Leawo, but it just doesn't recognize
What gives?
Originally had Windows 8, but crashed last week and lost all the Toshiba bloatware as well as the apps that made in functional
Did a fresh install of 8.1, then immediately updated to Win10
Installed all the drivers I could find on Toshiba's website, but my DVD/BR drive only works for Data Discs
DVD's and BlueRay's simply don't work anymore
The Toshiba BlueRay player app is gone, so I tried WMPC, VLC and Leawo, but it just doesn't recognize
What gives?