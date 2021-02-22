Old Laptop Crashed, fresh install, now DVD/BR doesn't work??

98 SNAKE EATER

Toshiba Qosmio X875-Q7390

Originally had Windows 8, but crashed last week and lost all the Toshiba bloatware as well as the apps that made in functional

Did a fresh install of 8.1, then immediately updated to Win10

Installed all the drivers I could find on Toshiba's website, but my DVD/BR drive only works for Data Discs

DVD's and BlueRay's simply don't work anymore

The Toshiba BlueRay player app is gone, so I tried WMPC, VLC and Leawo, but it just doesn't recognize

What gives?
 
