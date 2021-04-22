Old iPad Air, won't charge.

I was given an older iPad Air, model A1475.



The iPad won't turn on, only showing an empty battery icon on the screen with a red line at the bottom of the battery icon.



I've tried to charge it using 2 different lightning cables, and about 6 different USB chargers including several that can do more than 2A @ 5V. I've also tried charging it from a USB 3.0 port 2 different computers. In each case, the iPad does not seem to charge.



I know that the battery is not completely drained, as it still shows the empty battery icon in the middle of the screen when attempting to power the iPad on while not plugged in. It wouldn't display anything on the screen if the battery was totally dead.



The lightning port is at least partially functional, because the iPad reacts any time I plug or unplug the lightning cable. The screen will turn on, showing the empty battery icon as well as the lightning cable icon at the bottom of the screen. The tablet does not charge however.



About the only thing I can think of that I have not tried is using an "official" apple charger to try to charge the device. I don't have any official apple chargers, as I don't use many apple devices and the iPad was given to me without a charger. I'm not sure if this is worth spending money on since I've already tried it with so many other USB power sources including several that are known to be able to supply high amperage.



Would buying an official Apple charger be worth the gamble, or is there anything else I can try?