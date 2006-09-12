  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Old games are friggin hard!

R

Ron1jed

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 22, 2001
Messages
5,118
So ya i'm on a old game binge. and i just beat metroid for nes. and it was hard as hell. It amazes me how i beat it when i was like 10 years old. Battletoads,ghouls and ghost. castlevania. All very hard. And i remeber beating them when i was younger no problem


So here is my list of games i need to beat

castlevania 3
shadowgate
ghouls and ghost
mario 1-3
BURGER TIME
Turtles 1 (o god not looking forward to that one)
Super metriod
Kid icrus
Punch out
 
Anyone beat Awesome Possum? That game was feakin hard.. Then it told me i couldn't see the real ending because i played on the easiest difficulty level. I threw that game against the wall after that. :rolleyes:
 
The Mario games should be easy to beat quickly, especially if you level warp.
You want a hard game, try the "back to the future" game. Pure futility.
 
Ron1jed said:
So ya i'm on a old game binge. and i just beat metroid for nes. and it was hard as hell. It amazes me how i beat it when i was like 10 years old. Battletoads,ghouls and ghost. castlevania. All very hard. And i remeber beating them when i was younger no problem


So here is my list of games i need to beat

castlevania 3
shadowgate
ghouls and ghost
mario 1-3
BURGER TIME
Turtles 1 (o god not looking forward to that one)
Super metriod
Kid icrus
Punch out
You just named some games that are nearly impossible to beat. Seriously.

But, I've never beat Super Mario Bros.
 
that is because most games that come out now are pretty easy IMO. All those old platformer games were a pain in the ass. but Bob made a good point on those games as well.
 
Master Blaster
Contra 1, 2, 3
Super Mario 64
Zelda 2

The thing is, games today are designed with so much more versatility that a decent strategy will overwhelm it. That dimension was never existent in the 8-bit, or even the 16-bit worlds much.
 
The human brain can only handle so many moving platforms and random enemies and projectiles before the grainy graphics no longer allow you to make sense of anything...

Games like Street Fighter were often button mashers, you couldn't play them without getting hit.

Yes, they were hard, but not because they were a challenge...oftentimes they were just plain unfair.
 
Slartibartfast said:
That game was made solely to hurt little children.
435px-Etvideogamecover.jpg
 
How bout Ms. PacMan, hehehehe....

How hard could it be to go around a maze and eat dots? But then again, how far did you get, lol. I could only get a few levels past Jr. After that, things just went too fast. For that matter, does Ms. PacMan even have an ending or does it just keep on going forever and ever till ya die?
 
Aelfgeft said:
435px-Etvideogamecover.jpg
THAT GAME was the UTMOST shittiest P.O.S. game ever concieved. I hated THAT game with a passion and seeing that Box Pic of it just brought to memory ALL KINDS of hatred for that game. I HATE THAT GAME!!!!! I ended up setting it on fire and then shooting holes into it with my B-B gun......Movie sucked too, LOL.
 
Blauman said:
that is because most games that come out now are pretty easy IMO. All those old platformer games were a pain in the ass. but Bob made a good point on those games as well.
Amen, no longer about difficulty, but the experience.
 
SAW said:
How bout Ms. PacMan, hehehehe....

How hard could it be to go around a maze and eat dots? But then again, how far did you get, lol. I could only get a few levels past Jr. After that, things just went too fast. For that matter, does Ms. PacMan even have an ending or does it just keep on going forever and ever till ya die?
there is a guy who can beat it without dying, so, in a word, no.
 
Definitely not single-handedly. Certainly the first Atari port of Pac-Man was a perpetrator, considering that they used a flicker system of making each of 4 ghosts only appear every 4 frames. Oh, and Pac-man ate dashes instead of warm little globes. Oh, and the game made horrible noises when you did so. Oh, and Pac-man didn't turn around. He always faced the right.

Sooo...um...yeah. Others might also bring up Custer's Revenge. Don't ask, just google. ;)
 
Aelfgeft said:
Sooo...um...yeah. Others might also bring up Custer's Revenge. Don't ask, just google. ;)
Isn't that the one where the chars are doin the nasty?
 
i think i remeber that one.back to the future. I remeber it was hard as hell. mmm gonna have to go find it.

And zelda 2. ew. what a horrible game. I just watched a speed run of that game. Most boring thing ever.
 
Ron1jed said:
i think i remeber that one.back to the future. I remeber it was hard as hell. mmm gonna have to go find it.

And zelda 2. ew. what a horrible game. I just watched a speed run of that game. Most boring thing ever.
But at the time it was the coolest thing ever because of all the new moves that you had.
 
I have to concur with older games are harder, like when I play pc games and newer games my brother who doesn't really play newer games is like omfg ur like pwning the n00bs, but then when I play older games, which he used to play a lot more of is like wow you are teh sux0r.
 
Stu55 said:
I have to concur with older games are harder, like when I play pc games and newer games my brother who doesn't really play newer games is like omfg ur like pwning the n00bs, but then when I play older games, which he used to play a lot more of is like wow you are teh sux0r.
....nah, I'm not gonna get into the eugenics debate. :cool:
 
i love how people bust balls on msg boards for spelling and grammar lol

i'm sorry but almost all zelda games are great but 2 was horrible. It was like castlevania. C2 was soooo friggin bad. 3 was great. Zelda for the super will always be the best one!
 
ya i remeber being like 13 trying to beat super ghouls and ghosts. OMFG. that game is the hardest friggin game ever made!
 
I can beat Shadowgate in less than 20 minutes. But when I first got it, it was hard as all hell. Mario 1 I can beat with my feet and the Advantage controller. Mario 2~3, are not hard anymore. Turtles one wasn't hard, just badly designed, but some reason I still liked it. Super Metroid is actually easy. Mike Tysons Punchout was hard, but only because if the anticipation of a punch drove me mad.
 
Lolo and Milon's Secret Castle made my poor little 10 year old mind explode back then.

Fortunately River City Ransom made everything better.
 
I beat punch out for NES 3 times in my life (all before the age of 10). 14 years later I cant be in the ring with mike for more then 40 seconds.
 
Old games tend to be extremely simple though. No matter how difficult they are, they are always easy to outsmart and simple to develop strategies for.
 
All this talk makes me wanna go on a playstation spree. I got so many games Ive played but hardly beaten...guess there goes my weekend..
 
Thing is with new games you have better control of your player which can make it easy. You also have another demension to duck to avoid something.

The big issue with a lot of these old games though was that you couldn't save. When I was younger I beat the mario games maybe 3 times top each. Most of the time I would play them like an hour tops then do something elce.

The game that comes to mind as being real hard is Milon's Secret Castle for the nes. I could never get past like the first level. Thing is if you died before beating the first boss you had to start over. It was easy for him to kill you too. Never beat that game. Hell broke it out on a nes emulator like a year ago with my trusty nes usb pad(converted a nes controller to usb) and still couldn't do anything.
 
why is nobody mentioning Sega games... I wasnt an NES player, I was a Sega Genesis addict... my top list from what I have played, in no particular order of how hard they were...

Sonic & Tails 2 = borderline impossible
Sonic Pinball = ROYAL pain in the ASS S%*I()*^_%@#+_^+ DIE!!!

ah hell, now look what you made me do... I have to go and dig out my Sega box...

Ecco The Dolphin = pure hell
Sninobi III = fun, but was not able to beat
Jurasic Park = beaten after I sold my soul
Primal Rage = beaten but very frustrating over how CHEAP some of the attacks were
Ranger X = tough, but almost 100% of the difficulty was in the games unforgiving LENGTH
Air Buster = I dont know anyone who beat this game
After Burner 2 = tough, but mostly extremely long with rare saves
X-men = hard as hell, depending on which x-men member you kill off and when, overall exteremely hard. Never beat it.
Lethal Enforcers = very hard but eventualy beat it, took months.
Universal Soldier = hard, and long, but eventualy beaten because it was so much fun.
Terminator 2 = hard as HELL, took so long to get anywhere, and saves were nowhere to be found.
 
The Ninja Gaiden games have ALWAYS been hard. 1, 2, and 3. I wasn't surprised when the Ninja Gaiden games came out for the Xbox and people were complaining about the difficulty.

God those games were murderous.

Anyone remember Solar Jetman for the NES? That one was pretty hard too.
 
B. W. said:
I made a thread on the same topic a while back too.

I never beat Super Mario Bros. :mad:
Click to expand...
Hehe...Ahhh, memories....

I not only beat that game, I RULED that game, lol. I beat the game on the quarter arcade longggg before Nintendo ever came out. I remember my buddies and I going up to the local arcade, Id find the SMB game and have a seat, drop in my quarter and I would literally be there for hours.....on ONE quarter. Id end up "flippin" the games score to a point that it no longer registered a score, heh. My friends would usually end up leaving me there....cause they would have spent their money already while I was still on my ONE quarter, lol.

THEN, I got a Nintendo when it came out..played SMB on that for about 15 min, beat it, then asked my mom if I could get another game, LOL...I think I got Double Dribble after that..

Ahhh, the Memories..
 
yes 2 more classics to be added. zombie ate my neiboors and battletoads. Friggin fun but friggin hard. I'll never forgot being 11 trying ot beat the second level on battletoads. UP up down down down jump move forward just down up up left

enough to make u crazy

and he is one for us UBER dorks out there. And ur gonna flip shit when u remeber it. Thrilla's surfiafria. (sorry can't spell) BUT FUUCCCCCK that game was like battletoads bike race but the hole game. U would surf and skate and like one hit and you where dead. man it was so friggin hard
 
All of the mario bros are fun and fairly easy to beat. I play them with the wifey and she has trouble with mario 3 all the time.

I thought metroid was hard back in the day.
 
