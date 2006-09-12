Old games are friggin hard!

So ya i'm on a old game binge. and i just beat metroid for nes. and it was hard as hell. It amazes me how i beat it when i was like 10 years old. Battletoads,ghouls and ghost. castlevania. All very hard. And i remeber beating them when i was younger no problem
So here is my list of games i need to beat
castlevania 3
shadowgate
ghouls and ghost
mario 1-3
BURGER TIME
Turtles 1 (o god not looking forward to that one)
Super metriod
Kid icrus
Punch out
