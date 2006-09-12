Old games are friggin hard!

B. W. said:



I never beat Super Mario Bros. I made a thread on the same topic a while back too.

Hehe...Ahhh, memories....I not only beat that game, I RULED that game, lol. I beat the game on the quarter arcade longggg before Nintendo ever came out. I remember my buddies and I going up to the local arcade, Id find the SMB game and have a seat, drop in my quarter and I would literally be there for hours.....on ONE quarter. Id end up "flippin" the games score to a point that it no longer registered a score, heh. My friends would usually end up leaving me there....cause they would have spent their money already while I was still on my ONE quarter, lol.THEN, I got a Nintendo when it came out..played SMB on that for about 15 min, beat it, then asked my mom if I could get another game, LOL...I think I got Double Dribble after that..Ahhh, the Memories..