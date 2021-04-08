Old Asus M2N68-AM Plus RAM issue

I'm working on an old computer that was not booting up. The motherboard is a Asus M2N68-AM Plus (Socket AM2 / DDR2). After troubleshooting, it appears to be a RAM issue. With both slots populated with identical modules, the system will not POST. With either module in the first slot only, the system will POST and boot normally (so neither module is bad). The only configuration where it booted at all with anything in the 2nd RAM slot was when I tried a 2GB module in the first slot and a mismatched 512mb module in the 2nd slot - it booted, but with significant artifact on the screen.



So it seems like the 2nd slot is bad, or perhaps something upstream on the motherboard. But maybe others have more experience with this board and there is something I'm overlooking. This board only has 2 slots total so only having one working slot not only limits it to single-channel operation, but makes it much more difficult to put enough RAM in there to make the system actually usable (4GB at least). The only remaining option at that point would be to buy a single 4GB module, running in nerfed single-channel mode.