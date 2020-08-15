Ok to use MOCA instead of Ethernet, 3 locations in the house?

I never gave MOCA much thought, but this thread really showed me what I was missing. https://hardforum.com/threads/increasing-wi-fi-range.1999107/#post-1044687009 Like 30 years ago, we did a big remodel and I put in 10Base5 coax Ethernet in the walls to go between first and second floors. It was great at 10 MBits/sec, but then I needed to move to WiFI like everyone else. Now we have a problem that the Roku in the bedroom on the second floor has a weak signal from the first floor router. So instead of spending the bucks to have a contractor install Cat 6 Ethernet, I'm thinking that MOCA is what I need.
Now, before I tell my "chief operating officer" that I need to spend ~$500 for 3 MOCA adapters and she will get much better performance out of the Roku stick, I want to double check with all you guys.
For sure, no problem I can connect up 1 MOCA using next to my first floor router. There is a spare Ethernet port on that router. On the second floor 1 MOCA will output Ethernet put in a hub I would plug in my desktop and the HP printer, so the printer would always be "on." On the second floor, 1 MOCA will output WiFi to feed the Roku stick.
Is Action Tec a good brand that works out of the box, with no BS?
There is some cable signal splitting in the coax network. Are there any limits I should think about?
Can I put a cable splitter where the coax feeds into the cable modem. One cable would go to the cable modem, and the other cable would go into the MOCA.
Is all this OK?
Thanks, guys.
