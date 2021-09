I've got an XFX ProSeries XXX 850w PSU that has two 8-pin PCIE connectors and two 6-pin connectors. I have a new KFA2 (Palit/Gainward/Galax) RTX 3080 ti HOF coming that has three 8-pin connectors. Can I use a 6-pin to 8-pin adapter to connect one of my PSU's 6-pin cables to the third 8-pin connector on the card?