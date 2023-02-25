OK to run ASUS motherboard with RAM in slots 2 and 4 instead of 1 and 3?

Very long story short I installed my Crucial DDR5 5200 RAM into my new ASUS X670E ROG Strix-EA motherboard. (Same as Strix-EE except for color of metal trim on motherboard.



For 2 sticks of RAM, ASUS recommends using memory slots 1 and 3, Where slot 1 is closest to the CPU.



Memory boots up system fine in slots 2 and 4, the non-recommended config. But the motherboard beeps with an error message indicating no RAM if either stick is in slot 1 or slot 3.



Is this OK? Or should I RMA this motherboard?