Ok, laugh if you want...

Howdy folks, it's been a while. Some of you may remember me from a few years back crunching away on milkyway@home. When the AMD drivers blew up and my Ubuntu boxes just didn't want to crunch and in the middle of troubleshooting I got my electric bill of 1500 bucks, I simply walked downstairs and powered off my entire operation. I have also dabbled in folding@home from as far back as 2009. Now, what does any of that have to do with anything? Well, a couple of months ago I started folding again. I simply installed the client and copied my saved config file from our local file server. I looked up my stats and went to the page for the team and while I noticed no names I recognized and that the forums seemed a bit different I really didn't worry about it much. Ok, maybe a little, kinda like that thorn in your brain telling you something is amiss. As we speak, I am farting around with the F@H APIs as I fancy myself a shade-tree web developer. I'm looking at the JSON data from the teams pull and yup, i see team 32 which I was folding for, and right under it, team 33. Holy batman. I went to my BOINC account and sure enough, this is the team i was crunching with. So how was it I managed to fold for "the wrong team"? Y'all prolly see exactly what happened already. I fat-fingered the team number way back when when I made my template config file. So, I'm currently listening to my wife laugh at me, and going through my folders changing the team number. So, long and short, I'm back and folding now and happy to see those names I remember and meet those I don'tPS:Sorry for the book. I guess my kids are right, I turn everything into a sermon