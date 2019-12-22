OK for motherboard to be in direct contact with the bottom of the case?

Is it OK for the bottom of the motherboard to be in direct contact with case? I didn't realize XL-ATX meant the board was actually Longer (I thought it stood for "Extra Large"), and while my board "fits" in my case and lines up with the standoffs, the bottom of it is directly in contact with the case. See the image below: {} I don't see any traces at the edge of the board, so I think it should be fine. However if any electrical engineers would like to add some input on whether or not it may be stupid to try to power this on I would appreciate that. Is there any way I could test with a voltmeter whether or not the board is shorted? This build won't be complete for about another 2 weeks, so I have time to research/find another case. However I'd prefer not to since I'd rather keep the slightly more compact form factor.