OK at a chance of getting laughed at, what do you use your "Retro PC" for?

I finally got my "Retro' PC done as I got the proper stand-offs for the newer CoolerMaster N400.

The Specs are as follows "and I quite stink stank stunk" LoL (Lets see who can tell me what that quote is from!



Anyway

MSI Nforce 2 Motherboard

AMD Athlon XP 2000+

2.5GB of DDR 333 (2 x 1 + a 512MB stick)

ATI Radeon 9800 PRO 128MB

Sound Blaster LIVE! (Unfortunately I don't have the LIVE Drive it was supposed to come with)

160GB ** + 120GB Western Digital 7200 RPM IDE drives

Some Lite-On External CD-RW drive *

1.44MB floppy drive Mitsumi brand!

D-Link DGE-530T 10/100/1000 PCI Ethernet card

Hauppauge PVR-350



**= I got this in an external WD Media Center case for $8 at a thrift store brand new! I only wanted the drive I don't know if the act of drive "Shucking" was even a think in 2003 when this was made but I removed the case and made it internal anyway!

*= Also got this in an external case but just wanted the IDE CD-RW inside plus it need a special 5V/12V 4 pin power supply that I did not get when I got this for $0.50 at another thrift store



OK anyway what do you actually use your "Retro' PC build for and what is a good OS for this?

It has XP on it but it wants me to reactivate it as I guess I changed too much hardware I called the number but it said my "Installation ID" was invalid check it again with 6 or 7 numbers in each box!

I guess I can make a new ISO of it plus I can slipstream the needed drivers as well, but is there a better OS for this any [H] Members use another OS then Windows XP for a PC of this time period?