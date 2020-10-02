OINC Deploys AMD EPYC Processors with Over 2 PFLOPs of Computing Power Dedicated to Scientific Research

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,648
"Key factors of OIST's selection of the AMD EPYC processors included superior cost-performance, memory/PCIe bandwidth, and high core counts per server. OIST plans to also consider EPYC processors for other growing computational needs for University researchers in the future.
"AMD is proud to be working with leading global institutions to bring scientific research to the forefront through the power of high performance computing technology," said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD. "With high performance capabilities, ease of management and scalability, 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors can assist OIST researchers with advancing technological innovations and supporting their research goals in bioinformatics, computational neuroscience, and physics."
Learn more about the AMD EPYC processor here."
https://www.techpowerup.com/272863/...puting-power-dedicated-to-scientific-research
"AMD is proud to be working with leading global institutions to bring scientific research to the forefront through the power of high performance computing technology," said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, EPYC product management, AMD. "With high performance capabilities, ease of management and scalability, 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors can assist OIST researchers with advancing technological innovations and supporting their research goals in bioinformatics, computational neuroscience, and physics."
Learn more about the AMD EPYC processor here."
https://www.techpowerup.com/272863/...puting-power-dedicated-to-scientific-research