[Oh fuck no] Ring announces autonomous indoor security drone

The scene starts with an intruder tripping the Ring Alarm by opening a set of sliding doors. A siren goes off and simultaneously the Always Home Cam awakes, and we see a camera equipped quadcopter raise itself from the hub where it had been slumbering.



Next we see the home owner alerted by a notification on his smartphone, take out his mobile and check to see what exactly is going on. The home owner gets a live view of what is going on at home and the pesky intruder decides to run away sharpish, even though his identity has already been recorded by the quadcopter and streamed to the house owner.