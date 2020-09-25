[Oh fuck no] Ring announces autonomous indoor security drone

Rev. Night

Mar 30, 2004
File this under 'You've got to be fucking kidding me'.

Ring announces autonomous indoor security drone for $249 that will fly around your fucking house, inside, with its camera, should it thinks there is an intruder in the house.

The scene starts with an intruder tripping the Ring Alarm by opening a set of sliding doors. A siren goes off and simultaneously the Always Home Cam awakes, and we see a camera equipped quadcopter raise itself from the hub where it had been slumbering.

Next we see the home owner alerted by a notification on his smartphone, take out his mobile and check to see what exactly is going on. The home owner gets a live view of what is going on at home and the pesky intruder decides to run away sharpish, even though his identity has already been recorded by the quadcopter and streamed to the house owner.
What could possibly go wrong? How could this feed possibly be used to water down privacy any more? Its not enough Ring has a camera in the outside of the home, now it wants one in the inside and have it be mobile at that.


https://hexus.net/ce/news/cameras/145759-ring-announces-autonomous-indoor-security-drone-249/
 
criccio

Mar 26, 2008
So, i'm not one of those tin foil hat boomers and I use smart devices all over the place but this.. this is too much. Almost laughably so.
 
Lakados

Feb 3, 2014
I’d be all for a small army of these to patrol the yard. Neighbourhood cats and the local hawks though would take them to town.
 
Halon

Halon

Aug 13, 2004
Just imagine the surveillance opportunities. Police could have an updated interior mockup of every house with a Ring drone in it, scheduled to update whenever owners are away. Hell to the no.
 
exiled350

exiled350

Jun 26, 2013
What's the problem with this product really? With a stationary camera, which many people have btw, there is no indication that it is recording. This thing you would have to be absolutely retarded to not realize that it is recording. When docked the camera is totally enclosed. If you don't like it, don't buy it. Pretty simple, but unfortunately even that little bit of intelligence is hard to come by these days.
 
Unabomber

Unabomber

Jan 1, 2005
It opens up all sorts of problems for abuse. I do have a solution, though...

It's akin to someone who tells me all of the dangers of a nitrous oxide equipped car, and telling me how I could easily lose control of it, that things could blow up, etc. I simply choose not going to modify my car with nitrous oxide, and presto! No problems for me on my end.
 
