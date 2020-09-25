[Oh fuck no] Ring announces autonomous indoor security drone

Rev. Night
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 315
File this under 'You've got to be fucking kidding me'.
Ring announces autonomous indoor security drone for $249 that will fly around your fucking house, inside, with its camera, should it thinks there is an intruder in the house.
https://hexus.net/ce/news/cameras/145759-ring-announces-autonomous-indoor-security-drone-249/
What could possibly go wrong? How could this feed possibly be used to water down privacy any more? Its not enough Ring has a camera in the outside of the home, now it wants one in the inside and have it be mobile at that.The scene starts with an intruder tripping the Ring Alarm by opening a set of sliding doors. A siren goes off and simultaneously the Always Home Cam awakes, and we see a camera equipped quadcopter raise itself from the hub where it had been slumbering.
Next we see the home owner alerted by a notification on his smartphone, take out his mobile and check to see what exactly is going on. The home owner gets a live view of what is going on at home and the pesky intruder decides to run away sharpish, even though his identity has already been recorded by the quadcopter and streamed to the house owner.
