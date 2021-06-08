OG Titan issues

notarat

notarat

Mar 28, 2010
2,240
So I have gotten hold of an OG Titan. According to my friend, it is NONOP and exhibits the following symptoms:

It works in BIOS fine for as long as you are in BIOS but, after logging into Windows...30-45 seconds after the desktop is displayed it shuts off/loses display.

Any suggestions on what to check?
 
