OG Titan issues

notarat
2[H]4U
So I have gotten hold of an OG Titan. According to my friend, it is NONOP and exhibits the following symptoms:
It works in BIOS fine for as long as you are in BIOS but, after logging into Windows...30-45 seconds after the desktop is displayed it shuts off/loses display.
Any suggestions on what to check?
