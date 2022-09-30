OG HomePod (White) with AC+, OG HomePod (Space Gray), & AirPods Pro (1st Gen)

rw3
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2001
- Messages
- 1,902
Heatware - rw3
PayPal - ryan.w.gregg@gmail.com
I'm clearing out Apple tvOS and audioOS as I'm pursuing another audio solution. Prices are negotiable. Pictures are link below. If you need more pictures, just let me know.
OFFERS ARE ALWAYS WELCOME
TAKE IT ALL FOR $1100 SHIPPED
______________________________________________________________________________________
Apple TV 4K (2nd Gen, 32GB) - SOLD
- 1 Available on tvOS 16.0
- AppleCare+ until July 2024
- Original Box & Accessories
______________________________________________________________________________________
PICTURES OF ALL HOMEPOD - https://photos.app.goo.gl/6YaDP7Yjq9ueV3st6
Original HomePod (White) - $250 SHIPPED
- 1 Available on audioOS 16.0
- AppleCare+ until May 2023
- Original Box & Original Apple Shipping Box
Original HomePod (Space Gray) - $200 SHIPPED
- 1 Available on audioOS 16.0
- No AppleCare
- Original Box & Original Apple Shipping Box
______________________________________________________________________________________
Pictures of AirPods Pro (1st Gen, Non-MagSafe) - https://photos.app.goo.gl/KSCiGEArXf7hr7V4A
AirPods Pro (1st Gen, Non-MagSafe) - $80 SHIPPED
- 1 Available
- AppleCare+ until October 2023
- Original Box & UNUSED Accessories/Tips
______________________________________________________________________________________
Last edited: