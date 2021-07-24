Offsets, Curves, And Overclocking, Oh My!

So what do you guys prefer? Offsets and Curves, or Dialing in settings like the old days? I am old school, I prefer the detailed dialing in, but I completely understand the curves and offsets. I think it makes alot of sense for newbies and bringing overclocking to the mainstream. It gives a certain satisfaction thats "good enough" for most entry level overclockers. The only thing is, I would hate to see things dumbed down so bad that overclocking becomes completely irrelevent. I feel we may be headed that direction unfortunately.Do you guys think it's the same level of fun or more fun, or just worse??