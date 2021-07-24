Offsets, Curves, And Overclocking, Oh My!

ShuttleLuv
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2003
- Messages
- 7,194
So what do you guys prefer? Offsets and Curves, or Dialing in settings like the old days? I am old school, I prefer the detailed dialing in, but I completely understand the curves and offsets. I think it makes alot of sense for newbies and bringing overclocking to the mainstream. It gives a certain satisfaction thats "good enough" for most entry level overclockers. The only thing is, I would hate to see things dumbed down so bad that overclocking becomes completely irrelevent. I feel we may be headed that direction unfortunately.
Do you guys think it's the same level of fun or more fun, or just worse??
Do you guys think it's the same level of fun or more fun, or just worse??