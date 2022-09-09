Official Steam Deck repair centers are now open

P

polonyc2

Official Steam Deck repair centers are now open

"If you encounter an issue and need to send your Steam Deck for repair or replacement, devices will now go to one of our repair centers," Valve said. "Once there, our team will diagnose the device, repair if needed, then ship the fixed unit back to you..."Repairs for issues covered by warranty are free of charge. If a Steam Deck comes in that is not covered by warranty, our team will reach out and offer to repair the device for a fee (if a repair is possible). This out-of-warranty repair service is completely optional, and you can ask for your device back if you prefer"...

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1675200/view/3398545888823804940
 
