Official Skyblivion: Mod Updates / Development Diaries Thread

Krenum
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2005
- Messages
- 16,963
Absolutely incredible work these folks are doing!
Didn't find a threaded dedicated to this so I will take it upon myself & try to update it as much as possible when new information is given about this project.
For those that do not know, this is a project by the Elder Scrolls modding community that has been in development since 2012.
Homepage:
https://skyblivion.com/
Mod Author home:
https://www.youtube.com/c/Rebelzize/featured
Skyblivion Teaser trailer
Episode 1
Sep 26, 2020
Sep 26, 2020
