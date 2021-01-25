Official Skyblivion: Mod Updates / Development Diaries Thread

Absolutely incredible work these folks are doing!

Didn't find a threaded dedicated to this so I will take it upon myself & try to update it as much as possible when new information is given about this project.

For those that do not know, this is a project by the Elder Scrolls modding community that has been in development since 2012.
Homepage:
https://skyblivion.com/
Mod Author home:
https://www.youtube.com/c/Rebelzize/featured


Skyblivion Teaser trailer




Episode 1
Sep 26, 2020
 
Last edited:
