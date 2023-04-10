erek
FE model said to exist
"NVIDIA has a pretty decent list of games, with and without Frame Generation, showing the RTX 4070 pulling way ahead of the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 2070 Super, as expected. NVIDIA was keen to note that the RTX 3080 launched at $699, and the RTX 3070 Ti launched at $599, which should be the MSRP of the RTX 4070.
As detailed earlier, the GeForce RTX 4070 should be around 15 percent slower than the RTX 4070 Ti in gaming, with the gap closing on higher resolutions. Of course, these are all numbers with DLSS 2/DLSS 3, so you should wait for reviews to show up to get a better idea on the actual performance, performance per Watt, and performance per dollar. The first slide also confirms that the GeForce RTX 4070 will be available on April 13th at $599."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307040/official-nvidia-rtx-4070-performance-claims-leak-online
