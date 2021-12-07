Official Nvidia RTX 2060 12GB Discussion

Apparently this card is going to be released tomorrow on 12/7. Little information is available about the card, and less about the launch, but we can talk about it here as more information becomes available. As of now, the rumor is between 9am and 12pm eastern time, possibly available at brick and mortars like Microcenter, otherwise likely online for best buy, newegg, amazon, etc. Another possibility is EVGA.com.



What we know: It seems the 2060 12GB card will have the die from a 2060 super (2176 cuda cores), with the memory interface of the 2060 (192 bit bus). It will have a 185w TDP. There will be no Founder's Edition variant, similar to the way the 3060 12GB is AIB only.