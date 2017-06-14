Official Metroid Prime 4 for Nintendo Switch Thread

Blackstone
I so called it in my other thread. Holy Cow we are getting Metroid Prime 4!
Yes. Possibly longer. I think they went back to the drawing board at some point. A new Metroid is a big undertaking. I don’t expect much. I don’t think 2 and 3 were very good. The remaster was incredible. I was kind of hoping they’d launch it on Switch 2 but this is clearly a Switch game based on the graphics.has the game really been in development since 2017?
Echoes was excellent. Better than the first one, in my opinion. The third one wasn't as good because the game felt more linear.Yes. Possibly longer. I think they went back to the drawing board at some point. A new Metroid is a big undertaking. I don’t expect much. I don’t think 2 and 3 were very good. The remaster was incredible. I was kind of hoping they’d launch it on Switch 2 but this is clearly a Switch game based on the graphics.
Echos was just ok in my view. I’d certainly replay it if they remaster it.Echoes was excellent. Better than the first one, in my opinion. The third one wasn't as good because the game felt more linear.
As far as I know it wasn't originally Retro who was making it. Nintendo didn't like what they were seeing, so Retro was brought back.
Well they could do more with the AI since they have more CPU and memory to work with. As for graphics, the remaster was light years beyond Gamecube and Wii. It was a better remaster than Windwaker got. I’m optimistic.Damn I would pick up a switch just for this game but you know what it looks just like the GameCube version. The ai of the original game was pretty bad.