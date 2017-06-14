Official Metroid Prime 4 for Nintendo Switch Thread

polonyc2 said:
has the game really been in development since 2017? :confused:
Yes. Possibly longer. I think they went back to the drawing board at some point. A new Metroid is a big undertaking. I don’t expect much. I don’t think 2 and 3 were very good. The remaster was incredible. I was kind of hoping they’d launch it on Switch 2 but this is clearly a Switch game based on the graphics.
 
Blackstone said:
Echoes was excellent. Better than the first one, in my opinion. The third one wasn't as good because the game felt more linear.

As far as I know it wasn't originally Retro who was making it. Nintendo didn't like what they were seeing, so Retro was brought back.
 
Armenius said:
Echoes was excellent. Better than the first one, in my opinion. The third one wasn't as good because the game felt more linear.

Echos was just ok in my view. I’d certainly replay it if they remaster it.

The Prime Remaster on Switch plays brillaintly. That game is just ingenious and the music is legendary.

If they keep the vibe of the remaster going with Prime 4, I could maybe forgive the lack of graphical innovation on display. For a. FPS I guess they need the frames so there is only so much they can do.

They should have saved this for Switch 2 and pushed the graphics harder and made it a launch title. We’ll see.
 
Damn I would pick up a switch just for this game but you know what it looks just like the GameCube version. The ai of the original game was pretty bad.
 
Comixbooks said:
Well they could do more with the AI since they have more CPU and memory to work with. As for graphics, the remaster was light years beyond Gamecube and Wii. It was a better remaster than Windwaker got. I’m optimistic.
 
