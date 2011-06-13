Official [H] Star Wars:The Old Republic Thread

S

Savoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 1, 2005
Messages
2,486
Ok so since there are approx 3 or 4 running threads regarding TOR running at the moment I figured it would make sense to condense it all into one. So mods can we please use this thread to discuss all facets of the game? Keep all the info in one place for everyone to see and discuss? If you don't agree then I guess delete this thread but I just thought it was getting a little silly having 3 open and running threads.

We can easily keep all the info regarding TOR here. News, release dates, pros/cons you name it. Good idea? ;):):D

Edit: bah I left out the second 'I' on Official. Can a mod please fix that thread title for me please. :)
 
Last edited:
A

AMD_Gamer

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 20, 2002
Messages
18,287
Does anyone know when the larger beta will start? We are probably still over a year away for the release.
 
S

Savoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 1, 2005
Messages
2,486
AMD_Gamer said:
Does anyone know when the larger beta will start? We are probably still over a year away for the release.
Click to expand...

We aren't over a year from release. They are saying release will be this year in 2011. They just haven't given a firm date yet but the speculation is they will soon and most likely november of this year. Beta is most likely not ever going to be an open beta. They have been doing multiple closed betas with thousands of people. they currently have one going on internally with over 1000 people.
 
G

Godmachine

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 7, 2003
Messages
10,472
Nasty_Savage said:
WoW is flaking off, I have high hopes for this one....
Click to expand...

It lost a small fraction of subs to Rift and Rift is flaking off so people will likely go back. WoW however otherwise is a mess.

I can't wait for SW:OR , I wish I was picked for beta but no :(
 
S

Savoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 1, 2005
Messages
2,486
Godmachine said:
It lost a small fraction of subs to Rift and Rift is flaking off so people will likely go back. WoW however otherwise is a mess.

I can't wait for SW:OR , I wish I was picked for beta but no :(
Click to expand...

The indication from E3 interviews is that, it seems, there will be NO open beta for the public. They are, however, and have been for a long time already doing large closed betas. They are currently undergoing a closed beta with over 1000 people right now according to Bioware. In fact I would rather they don't do the typical open beta a few weeks before launch we see in so many mmo's. I rather be suprised and see all the content at launch. We've waited this long a little longer isn't gonna kill us.
 
K

krameriffic

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 1, 2006
Messages
3,214
Savoy said:
The indication from E3 interviews is that, it seems, there will be NO open beta for the public. They are, however, and have been for a long time already doing large closed betas. They are currently undergoing a closed beta with over 1000 people right now according to Bioware. In fact I would rather they don't do the typical open beta a few weeks before launch we see in so many mmo's. I rather be suprised and see all the content at launch. We've waited this long a little longer isn't gonna kill us.
Click to expand...

You'd rather buy it without knowing what you're getting and then bitch on internet forums about how it's a gigantic letdown and you were totally blindsided?

Anyone with the slightest level of pattern recognition should be HIGHLY skeptical of this game's potential. There hasn't exactly been a triple-A MMO release in the last 5 years that lived up to anywhere near its hype level.
 
S

Savoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 1, 2005
Messages
2,486
krameriffic said:
You'd rather buy it without knowing what you're getting and then bitch on internet forums about how it's a gigantic letdown and you were totally blindsided?

Anyone with the slightest level of pattern recognition should be HIGHLY skeptical of this game's potential. There hasn't exactly been a triple-A MMO release in the last 5 years that lived up to anywhere near its hype level.
Click to expand...

I've followed this games development more closely than any game in a VERY long time. I also have seen and watched every video available to know what I'm getting into. I know and like pretty much every bioware game I've ever played and they do not release shit games. This game has a huge budget, long developemt time and a fantastic AAA developer. I don't need much more than that. I've been gaming and following the industry for a long time and I can tella good game from a bad one at this point even though I haven't played it yet.

You can be as skeptical as you want good for you. I don't need to share your skeptisim.
 
C

crackbone

Gawd
Joined
Sep 16, 2003
Messages
745
krameriffic said:
You'd rather buy it without knowing what you're getting and then bitch on internet forums about how it's a gigantic letdown and you were totally blindsided?

Anyone with the slightest level of pattern recognition should be HIGHLY skeptical of this game's potential. There hasn't exactly been a triple-A MMO release in the last 5 years that lived up to anywhere near its hype level.
Click to expand...

This is true.

Then again, I could say that about most genres, but for whatever reason MMOs tend to take more criticism than the others.

However, all of that being said, what I've seen so far is precisely what I expected. Classic MMO formula, Star Wars universe, and Bioware.

That's all I really need to know. I'll take my chances. If it winds up being a 3 monther, so be it.

I think it could be something special, but unfortunately, you never know. It depends upon the ongoing support and content updates as well, and these are unknowns.

Have to take a leap of faith. I think there's enough here to do so.
 
A

AMD_Gamer

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 20, 2002
Messages
18,287
Savoy said:
We aren't over a year from release. They are saying release will be this year in 2011. They just haven't given a firm date yet but the speculation is they will soon and most likely november of this year. Beta is most likely not ever going to be an open beta. They have been doing multiple closed betas with thousands of people. they currently have one going on internally with over 1000 people.
Click to expand...

I remember right the SWG beta has tens of thousands of beta testers and they were always giving out new beta keys and emails. Around this time,a few months before release as you claim there were also tons of more info and videos.
 
Nasty_Savage

Nasty_Savage

Fully [H]
Joined
Mar 19, 2001
Messages
17,804
Anything Star Wars comes with pre-built hype and expectation to it...but so far I kinda like what I see. I for one am looking forward to 'exploring' stuff again. It was one of the neat factors about Galaxies in that were able to explore and see random shit that was kinda interesting...i'm hoping the scale of what they said the planets would be will bring some of that back...

...in fact, that might be what's wrong with Cata, there's nothing 'new' per se....just the extensions (aside from the underwater part) of crap we've already seen...
 
G

Godmachine

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 7, 2003
Messages
10,472
Savoy said:
The indication from E3 interviews is that, it seems, there will be NO open beta for the public. They are, however, and have been for a long time already doing large closed betas. They are currently undergoing a closed beta with over 1000 people right now according to Bioware. In fact I would rather they don't do the typical open beta a few weeks before launch we see in so many mmo's. I rather be suprised and see all the content at launch. We've waited this long a little longer isn't gonna kill us.
Click to expand...

I disagree. Rift did its beta very proper , offering phases but also plenty of times to get in. Bioware seems to be flipping through the phone book (if you will) with there eyes closed and just picking at complete random.

Open beta's are really double edged sword's. On the one hand you get all the feedback you need to really polish things up and deal with stability issues (after Rift's near perfect beta phase other MMO developers have a lot to live up to) , it makes the fans happy and may even win over those that had previous doubts. The downside is if the game isn't quite polished enough people will consider it a lost cause and not bother with and also.. not offering an open beta in an MMO can be a bad sign that perhaps the game isn't so great and the publishers aren't willing to risk revenue.

I don't think SW:OR will turn out bad but I would appreciate an open beta.
 
T

TWISM

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 7, 2005
Messages
362
Savoy said:
I've followed this games development more closely than any game in a VERY long time. I also have seen and watched every video available to know what I'm getting into. I know and like pretty much every bioware game I've ever played and they do not release shit games. This game has a huge budget, long developemt time and a fantastic AAA developer. I don't need much more than that. I've been gaming and following the industry for a long time and I can tella good game from a bad one at this point even though I haven't played it yet.

You can be as skeptical as you want good for you. I don't need to share your skeptisim.
Click to expand...

Did I take this wrong or did you just say you rather not have an open beta because you want to be surprised at launch? Yet you have watched all the videos,etc....

Seems like you will know a ton at launch?

Unless that's not what you meant.
 
S

Savoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 1, 2005
Messages
2,486
Wrecklusive said:
http://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2011-06-13-star-wars-the-old-republic-highly-derivative-of-wow

"Despite promises from EA/Bioware that the title represents a major step forward in MMO design, what we saw was essentially a World of Warcraft clone with Star Wars character skins and the BioWare RPG nice/nasty dialogue tree mechanism bolted on for non-player character conversations."
Click to expand...

This is a bad thing how exactly? This formula is tried and true and works. Now, if you wanna say you wished/hoped/would like it to be different fine but to critize it for being what the most successful mmo of all time is and has been is well retarded. They are going with works and what apparently (if you believe bliizard numbers) 12 million other people like. How's this a bad thing again?
 
S

Savoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 1, 2005
Messages
2,486
TWISM said:
Did I take this wrong or did you just say you rather not have an open beta because you want to be surprised at launch? Yet you have watched all the videos,etc....

Seems like you will know a ton at launch?

Unless that's not what you meant.
Click to expand...

Watching videos of snippets of gameplay is quite different than playing a beta in 1 or 2 complete zones and or playing from levels say 1-10 or 10-20. Both of which I have done many times in other mmo's before and yes it spolis it for me. This game is special to me and I don't wanna see the noob areas until I'm playing it for myself at launch so as to see it all for the first time. Make sense?
 
S

Savoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 1, 2005
Messages
2,486
Godmachine said:
I disagree. Rift did its beta very proper , offering phases but also plenty of times to get in. Bioware seems to be flipping through the phone book (if you will) with there eyes closed and just picking at complete random.

Open beta's are really double edged sword's. On the one hand you get all the feedback you need to really polish things up and deal with stability issues (after Rift's near perfect beta phase other MMO developers have a lot to live up to) , it makes the fans happy and may even win over those that had previous doubts. The downside is if the game isn't quite polished enough people will consider it a lost cause and not bother with and also.. not offering an open beta in an MMO can be a bad sign that perhaps the game isn't so great and the publishers aren't willing to risk revenue.

I don't think SW:OR will turn out bad but I would appreciate an open beta.
Click to expand...

Rift's beta was good as far as betas and launches go I agree. I played a couple of weekends of the rift beta. I was impressed at the smoothness of the beta and the engine and gameplay. I wasn't impressed with the game itself however. It didn't offer anything for me, save for graphics, over wow or any other fantasy style mmo. In other words as I was playing I kept saying to myself...ya this is sorta cool but why should I play this over my wow toons? As I ran around playing the mage hybrid caster class I kept wanting to go play the real thing in my mage in wow. Sound nuts? Maybe so but that was my take. While the game was ok it wasn't different enough to me to warrant a buy.

Some people will say that about TOR I'm sure. Hell some of you are doing it already and that's fine. Alot of you will say there's nothing different between wow aand TOR just the star wars skin, again that's fine and may very well be the case. Since I'm a huge SW fan I'm ok with that. Give me the polish and fit and finish of a blizzard game in the massive star wars universe and I'm happy. Yup I will happily admit that.
 
W

Wrecklusive

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 17, 2009
Messages
467
Savoy said:
This is a bad thing how exactly? This formula is tried and true and works. Now, if you wanna say you wished/hoped/would like it to be different fine but to critize it for being what the most successful mmo of all time is and has been is well retarded. They are going with works and what apparently (if you believe bliizard numbers) 12 million other people like. How's this a bad thing again?
Click to expand...

Well, it's bad because I and a lot of other people are looking for some innovation within a stale genre. Looks like a better bet will be Guild Wars 2. At least they're doing some things different.

I'm sure it will do okay initially just based on name alone, but if it's the same old same old with just a new skin, it may have people questioning the longevity of it.
 
S

Savoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 1, 2005
Messages
2,486
Wrecklusive said:
Well, it's bad because I and a lot of other people are looking for some innovation within a stale genre. Looks like a better bet will be Guild Wars 2. At least they're doing some things different.

I'm sure it will do okay initially just based on name alone, but if it's the same old same old with just a new skin, it may have people questioning the longevity of it.
Click to expand...



I understand you and others want something new, perfectly understandable. However, if a heavily story driven mmo experience isn't enough then this may not be the game for you. Again perfectly understandable. There's a seat for every ass as they say so maybe this isn't your seat lol. That said for me different is nice but I don't mind not so much different so long as it's polished, in a huge game world set in the SW universe. I have always said I would love to see basically wow but with star wars. I guess that's pretty much what I'm getting and I'm ok with that. I'm also interested in GW2 as I've seen alot of gameplay videos and it looks good, very good in fact. I might actually sub to both if GW2 proves to be that good.
 
C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
4,245
I personally don't mind that this is taking so much inspiration from WoW. I had a lot of fun with WoW, but eventually the overall look of the game and thickly tongue-in-cheek style (almost EVERY SINGLE quest in WoW now has some sort of blatantly obvious pop culture reference which I got SOOOO sick of) pretty much killed it off. I still like the basic design though - it's good for casually playing here and there and while I do understand the appeal of the open PvP/open looting type of thing from UO etc, sometimes that stuff can be REALLY frustrating when you have 45 minutes to play and you just go BACKWARDS because you lose your armor set or lost a level in XP or whatever the case may be.

Maybe if I had played WoW hardcore for years (like I'm sure MANY people on [H] have/do) then I would be frustrated with SWToR's direction, but I only ever played it casually. To me taking WoW and wrapping it in Bioware (new unproven studio or not), Star Wars, and playing with my friends is all I need.

The other thing I don't understand is why people seem to have to choose ONE mmo and defend it against all others like it's a personal crusade? We have all these people saying Guild Wars 2 is going to be the best and everything else including SWTOR will be total crap. Why can't people enjoy more than one at a time? I'm sure Guild Wars 2 will be good too, it doesn't mean I'm going to crap on every thread about it by saying SWTOR is going to slaughter it and be the best thing ever, here just watch these 78 videos of it. :rolleyes:

All that being said, I will admit that I'm a huge Star Wars nerd and the idea of charging into battle against the Sith with my friends, lightsabers glowing, sounds like a ton of fun no matter what shape that scenario ends up taking. :D
 
Last edited:
G

GoldenTiger

Fully [H]
Joined
Dec 2, 2004
Messages
19,694
Swtor needs rvr, looks like the rest is nice. I am guessing a very late 2011 launch if they stick to their 2011 claim.
 
T

TWISM

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 7, 2005
Messages
362
Savoy said:
Watching videos of snippets of gameplay is quite different than playing a beta in 1 or 2 complete zones and or playing from levels say 1-10 or 10-20. Both of which I have done many times in other mmo's before and yes it spolis it for me. This game is special to me and I don't wanna see the noob areas until I'm playing it for myself at launch so as to see it all for the first time. Make sense?
Click to expand...

It does, I have never played a game like this but am interested, but have been in other betas and it always seemed like what I saw on video is what I saw in a beta, but I guess a MMO might be different....
 
S

sok0

Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2009
Messages
689
At least BF3 has a solid release date, so I will have at least one good game to freaking play................... Pretty sad that Bioware cant even tell us what month of 2011 the game will be coming out. I mean theres only 2 choices the way I see it, November and December, and BF 3 which is from the same parent company will be released end of October(confirmed) , so that makes it seem more like middle to late November or early December, sadly.
 
S

Savoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 1, 2005
Messages
2,486
sok0 said:
At least BF3 has a solid release date, so I will have at least one good game to freaking play................... Pretty sad that Bioware cant even tell us what month of 2011 the game will be coming out. I mean theres only 2 choices the way I see it, November and December, and BF 3 which is from the same parent company will be released end of October(confirmed) , so that makes it seem more like middle to late November or early December, sadly.
Click to expand...

I agree it's toally fucked off and annoying as hell that we don't have a release date yet. That said, according to ricetello in an interview it seems the reason they haven't given a release date yet is because they don't wanna have the wow cargo train hit them in the face with a huge patch like 4.2 which is due soon at the same time they launch. EA knows that Blizzard tries to spoil an major MMO's launch by adding major new content or a expansion at the same time. They have done it with every mmo launchthe last 5 years. Also the word around is EA and arenanet are in sort of a stand off in so far as neither company giving a release date for their games yet. So TOR and GW2 are sort of in this...you give your date first sort of thing. Honestly I don't blame EA for holding off as long as they can since the longer they do the less ammunition the competition has to go against them when they do launch. It's a stragetic thing and I understand it, albeit it's still dam anooying cause we want the game out already.

The mmo space as we all know is competitive as hell and they would like the spotlight all to themselves when they do come out swinging. Can't blame them for that. I think we will have a release date announcement soon followed by a short turn around to launch. Like say a July announcement followed by a august/september launch. If not then Novemeber will probably be it.

Edit: Riccettello just said in a new interview that they will have a large scale beta end of June. So I take that to mean possibly a stress test style beta ala let's test our network with maybe 20,000? Not sure but that's the latest. Someone on EA live blog I'm being told saw that he said that about a large scale beta.
 
Last edited:
S

Savoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 1, 2005
Messages
2,486
For anyone interested gamebreaker.tv does a weekly podcast live on sundays at 4pm which they post on their site archieved. It's basically a show where they talk about news, information and everything else regarding TOR. Very cool imo and I've been watching it every week for a while now.

They also do weekly shows for other MMO's including Rift and WoW. The TOR show is called the republic. For anyone interested here ya go. Cool stuff imo.

http://www.gamebreaker.tv/
 
S

Savoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 1, 2005
Messages
2,486
Listening to thatpodcast from sunday now and bioware has stated they have over 1 million people who have signed up for beta testing the closed beta.
 
Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
8,963
I guess I just need to come to the realization that SW:ToR is NOT going to be a genre breaking brand new next gen MMO. It is following the tried and true WoW formula, basically it is WoW set in space, sci/fi, with updated graphics.

BUT...that is not a bad thing I guess, I did play and love WoW for several years, had a great time in TBC and early Wrath days, I say for 3 years WoW was a fucking awesome MMO. So if SW:ToR follows those good times, it should still be a fun game.
 
S

sok0

Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2009
Messages
689
The sooner the game is released the better as far as I am concerned. I got almost nothing to play atm except sc2 mods which is getting old.... I was going to upgrade my rig for swtor and BF3, but since swtor could still be delayed till 2012, I guess I will probably do it in October right before BF3 is released.
 
S

Savoy

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 1, 2005
Messages
2,486
There is a chance they will release possibly in August. It fits in with the current timeline of events going on at the moment.

You won't need to upgrade your rig for TOR. For BF3 ya different story.
 
cageymaru

cageymaru

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 10, 2003
Messages
20,034
I would only play if there was the potential for pvp. I would like to chop off some limbs with my lightsaber. Any chance of something like that in this game? Or is it PG-13?

One of the Jedi games I played probably 5 years ago allowed my nephew and I to chain force pull and the lightsaber throw. Was one of the best experiences I've had online ever!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top