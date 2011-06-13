Official [H] Star Wars:The Old Republic Thread

I personally don't mind that this is taking so much inspiration from WoW. I had a lot of fun with WoW, but eventually the overall look of the game and thickly tongue-in-cheek style (almost EVERY SINGLE quest in WoW now has some sort of blatantly obvious pop culture reference which I got SOOOO sick of) pretty much killed it off. I still like the basic design though - it's good for casually playing here and there and while I do understand the appeal of the open PvP/open looting type of thing from UO etc, sometimes that stuff can be REALLY frustrating when you have 45 minutes to play and you just go BACKWARDS because you lose your armor set or lost a level in XP or whatever the case may be.Maybe if I had played WoW hardcore for years (like I'm sure MANY people on [H] have/do) then I would be frustrated with SWToR's direction, but I only ever played it casually. To me taking WoW and wrapping it in Bioware (new unproven studio or not), Star Wars, and playing with my friends is all I need.The other thing I don't understand is why people seem to have to choose ONE mmo and defend it against all others like it's a personal crusade? We have all these people saying Guild Wars 2 is going to be the best and everything else including SWTOR will be total crap. Why can't people enjoy more than one at a time? I'm sure Guild Wars 2 will be good too, it doesn't mean I'm going to crap on every thread about it by saying SWTOR is going to slaughter it and be the best thing ever, here just watch these 78 videos of it.All that being said, I will admit that I'm a huge Star Wars nerd and the idea of charging into battle against the Sith with my friends, lightsabers glowing, sounds like a ton of fun no matter what shape that scenario ends up taking.