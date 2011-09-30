Official Binding of Issac thread

I hated Super Meat Boy, but I am loving their second game, Binding of Issac.

It's a RPG-arcade shooter with rogue-like elements. Lots and lots of different kinds of items, random dungeons, many different types of enemies, oh and.... Permadeath is mandatory! No soft-savings of any kind is allowed. Graphics are serviceable, they've done a great job at creating an emotional sympathy with the character you play as.

I haven't been able to beat the game yet, but I hear a playthrough of the 5 dungeons is about 1:30hrs to 2hrs. Let me point out right now that the game shines on replayability! However, I don't like the restricted shooting angles. You can only shoot in four directions (you can shoot diagonally, but its more of an awkward workaround and totally impractical).

For under $5, great deal.

Oh, and the soundtrack is great.
 
Yes. It is, interesting, but not sure I like it enough to go back and finish it....
 
Bought the second it was ready for purchase. Excellent game for the price.
 
mtbush said:
is it as hard as SMB? fuck that game is hard...at least for me
The only similarity to SMB is the art style, sound effects, humor. Nothing actual gameplay.

I'm also pretty disappointed at the lack of shooting directions, even just solid diagonals would help a lot. I'd also really appreciate them putting in gamepad support like SMB had.

Got to the 5th floor a few times, but can't beat mom yet. I've been playing a round or three a day, not really going at it hardcore.
 
Such a sad number of replies to an official binding of issac thread here on [H]!

This was one of the hundred or so games sitting in my steam library just waiting to be played. Because of a lack of time in my life, I've been actively searching for games I can jump on for just twenty or thirty minutes at a time and still have a blast. This game certainly fits the bill. Two deaths in 40 minutes isn't too bad for my first time, but it's pretty damn hard!

My only complaint would be the lack of actual controller support. Had to google joytokey to get it to work. Feels sloppy though.
 
This game is awesome. I have over 100+ hours in it and still play it regularly (working on getting all the achievements). With the Wrath of the Lamb DLC, there's so many item combos and different builds it doesn't get old for me. Your skill at the game definitely improves the more you play it (plus you unlock a lot of powerful items constantly for doing different things that can then be found in each subsequent playthrough). Definitely one of my favorite games.
 
I played it for a few hours, same with SMB, couldnt really get into it though.
 
Wrecklusive said:
This game is awesome. I have over 100+ hours in it and still play it regularly (working on getting all the achievements). With the Wrath of the Lamb DLC, there's so many item combos and different builds it doesn't get old for me. Your skill at the game definitely improves the more you play it (plus you unlock a lot of powerful items constantly for doing different things that can then be found in each subsequent playthrough). Definitely one of my favorite games.
Wow, 100+ hours and still achievements to unlock. How close are you?

m33pm33p said:
I played it for a few hours, same with SMB, couldnt really get into it though.
I've got at least 60 hours into SMB. I was about 98% done with the game (several levels on the dark side left) and there was no way I was about to pour in another 60 hours to unlock that last 2%. Was a blast while it lasted though!
 
According to Steam I'm over 300 hours on this game. I still have 4 Achievements left =/. Don't take damage in the later areas and the 2 god achievements from that.
 
I finally beat mom after about a dozen deaths. I get the Steam achievement for it but under stats, I still have zero mom kills. Did I kill a fake mom or something?

The game seems so much easier with Eve and her move speed.
 
Tzzird said:
I finally beat mom after about a dozen deaths. I get the Steam achievement for it but under stats, I still have zero mom kills. Did I kill a fake mom or something?

The game seems so much easier with Eve and her move speed.
Not to give too much away, but you must kill another boss after "Mom" to get the achievement (although sometimes in order for an achievement to register, you must restart Steam and restart the game). There are bosses even further along than that. Lots of things start to unlock the more you do in the game, like items, characters to play, and bosses.
 
Love SMB but I can't get into this. I thought the controls were perfect on SMB (with controller of course) but Issac feels sloppy no matter how i play it.
 
lobski2 said:
I hated Super Meat Boy, but I am loving their second game, Binding of Issac.

It's a RPG-arcade shooter with rogue-like elements. Lots and lots of different kinds of items, random dungeons, many different types of enemies, oh and.... Permadeath is mandatory! No soft-savings of any kind is allowed. Graphics are serviceable, they've done a great job at creating an emotional sympathy with the character you play as.

I haven't been able to beat the game yet, but I hear a playthrough of the 5 dungeons is about 1:30hrs to 2hrs. Let me point out right now that the game shines on replayability! However, I don't like the restricted shooting angles. You can only shoot in four directions (you can shoot diagonally, but its more of an awkward workaround and totally impractical).

For under $5, great deal.

Oh, and the soundtrack is great.
I played it too, but I would characterize it as a weird mashup between a Rogue-like and a Zelda game. It was really intruiging, but I just never got around to putting a lot of time into it.
 
I gave it a try a while ago, but lack of controller support and the perma-death "feature" killed it for me. The KB/M implementation on this game is just horrid - really begs for controller support.

I tried getting joy-to-key to work, but the only place to get it was a site littered with malware - once I got the crap I accidentally installed off my machine, I vowed to never launch the game again because of that. :mad:

Maybe if they implement real controller support I'll give it another try. Just seems like some incredibly lazy development work on this title by just using the original Flash coding and not implementing controller or save support.

Edit - I had to look this up to confirm this was indeed a flash game as I was thinking, and good news: looks like the dev is working on a new version of the game which will address most of the concerns I mentioned just now. Hopefully we&#8217;ll get a new version some time soon that will work better. :D
 
Wrecklusive said:
Not to give too much away, but you must kill another boss after "Mom" to get the achievement (although sometimes in order for an achievement to register, you must restart Steam and restart the game). There are bosses even further along than that. Lots of things start to unlock the more you do in the game, like items, characters to play, and bosses.
I actually looked up the whole not getting achievement thing with this game. Had to end up downloading and replacing a file in the Binding of Issac directory to finally get achievements. I just beat the game against the Heart boss twice in a row just now. I feel like the game is getting much easier- not because I'm better, but because I'm getting luckier streak of drops. Or maybe that's because I'm using Cain? I don't seem to do as well with any of the other characters.

I keep coming back to this game after playing some others. Definitely nice replay value.
 
The Repentance DLC is out now. It adds 4-player local coop along with the usual assortment of added goodies. The whole package is up to $32.


 
