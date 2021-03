Official Binding of Issac thread

I gave it a try a while ago, but lack of controller support and the perma-death "feature" killed it for me. The KB/M implementation on this game is just horrid - really begs for controller support.I tried getting joy-to-key to work, but the only place to get it was a site littered with malware - once I got the crap I accidentally installed off my machine, I vowed to never launch the game again because of that.Maybe if they implement real controller support I'll give it another try. Just seems like some incredibly lazy development work on this title by just using the original Flash coding and not implementing controller or save support.Edit - I had to look this up to confirm this was indeed a flash game as I was thinking, and good news: looks like the dev is working on a new version of the game which will address most of the concerns I mentioned just now. Hopefully we’ll get a new version some time soon that will work better.