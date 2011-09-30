Such a sad number of replies to an official binding of issac thread here on [H]!



This was one of the hundred or so games sitting in my steam library just waiting to be played. Because of a lack of time in my life, I've been actively searching for games I can jump on for just twenty or thirty minutes at a time and still have a blast. This game certainly fits the bill. Two deaths in 40 minutes isn't too bad for my first time, but it's pretty damn hard!



My only complaint would be the lack of actual controller support. Had to google joytokey to get it to work. Feels sloppy though.