Official Binding of Issac thread

I hated Super Meat Boy, but I am loving their second game, Binding of Issac.
It's a RPG-arcade shooter with rogue-like elements. Lots and lots of different kinds of items, random dungeons, many different types of enemies, oh and.... Permadeath is mandatory! No soft-savings of any kind is allowed. Graphics are serviceable, they've done a great job at creating an emotional sympathy with the character you play as.
I haven't been able to beat the game yet, but I hear a playthrough of the 5 dungeons is about 1:30hrs to 2hrs. Let me point out right now that the game shines on replayability! However, I don't like the restricted shooting angles. You can only shoot in four directions (you can shoot diagonally, but its more of an awkward workaround and totally impractical).
For under $5, great deal.
Oh, and the soundtrack is great.
