Official BenQ FP241VW (not FP241W) Thread. Reviews and Pics

BenQ FP241VW – THE ULTIMATE GAMING LCD MONITOR

Get into all the action in widescreen with BenQ's latest professional gaming LCD monitor. This 24-inch beauty features the latest leading technology – you'll experience smooth, lifelike visuals that meet even the most demanding standards of all avid gamers. For the adrenaline-pumping ride of your life, look no further than the BenQ FP241VW.



DESIGNED TO WIN

Made purely for hardcore gamers, the FP241VW is simply unique, sleek and stylish. Surrounded with a premium metallic frame, the impressive 24” widescreen is tilt adjustable – ensuring that you find that elusive perfect viewing point for pole position. The elegant outer frame also provides space to hang headphones, game controllers and place figurines on top.



GAME ON



Expect all your games to be smooth, crisp and unbelievably clear with BenQ's new 24-inch FP241VW and 19-inch FP94VW. With just a simple touch of a button, six specialized display modes (Standard, Dynamic, Movies, Photos, Action Game and Racing Game) deliver the widest range of viewing experiences. The two dedicated gaming modes – Action Game and Racing Game – give you the power to configure mind-blowing gaming experiences, taking you into the heart of the game.



On top of that, the FP241VW is integrated with AMA Z (Advanced Motion Accelerator Z) dynamic video processing technology. It uses two steps to ensure that frustrating, game-inhibiting ghosting and motion blur around the screen edges are eliminated. Firstly, it reduces the grey-to-grey response time, and secondly, it inserts a black frame between motion frames – giving you a crystal-clear view, ultra-smooth motion and sure-fire advantage over the competition. Working together with an ultra-fast 12ms MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time), smooth playback of even the most action-packed visual contents is assured – satisfying your expectations of the best possible viewing experience.



BenQ's exclusive Senseye Technology features in both the FP241VW and the FP94VW. Image quality is automatically and dynamically improved to deliver exquisite clarity that's bolder and brighter – taking you into the action so you don't miss anything. The human eye is emulated by fine-tuning the color, clarity, motion and contrast – effectively enhancing image signals to display them perfectly.



So, whether you're racing to win, defeating the enemy or living out a fantasy, the unsurpassed visual quality is a true force to be reckoned with.



IN A LEAGUE OF ITS OWN





Live the action with the FP241VW's superior, lifelike, high-definition images. Thanks to its 1920x1200 (WUXGA) resolution and HDMI (High-Definition Multi-media Interface), it fully supports video resolutions of 1080P (Native Full HD 1920x1080). You'll see details you never knew existed with the perfect picture every time.



HDMI is a new generation connector and is simply the best for digital video and audio performance. It allows easy connection of HD enabled equipment such as HD DVD players, the latest gaming consoles and online games. All this is done by carrying both digital video and audio signals via one cable. It couldn't be easier.



Put simply, the FP241VW makes the action you get more realistic than you can ever imagine.



Specifications

Screen Size 24"

Resolution 1920x1200(WUXGA)

Pixel Pitch 0.270

Brightness 500cd/?

Contrast Ratio 1000:1

Response Time 16ms( 6ms GTG) / 12ms (MPRT)

Display Area 518.4 x 324.0 (mm)

Display Color 16.7 million

Viewing Angle 178/178(CR>=10)

Input Signals D-Sub/DVI-D/S-Video/Composite/ component /HDMI

Horizontal Frequency (KHz) 30-81

Vertical Frequency (Hz) 50-76

Video Bandwidth (MHZ) 25-165

Color Temperature Reddish/sRGB/Bluish +user mode

Power Consumption <95W(w/o USB)

Power Supply Built-in

Product Color Silver-Black

Features Exclusive AMA Z Technology

Exclusive Senseye+game mode

Full HD Format Support: HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface)

1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) resolution

Full display of two A4-size windows

PIP (Picture in Picture) function

USB ports*2

Adjustments (UP/DOWN) Tilt (down/ up)-5/12

Dimensions (WxHxD) 700x471.4x135.6mm

Weight 10kg

Accessories (Standard) CD-ROM manual Quick start guide Power cable D-Sub, DVI-D cable HDMI cable

Emission Standard TCO06