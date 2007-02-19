  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Official BenQ FP241VW (not FP241W) Thread. Reviews and Pics

Krypton

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
9,378
This monitor is soon to be available and hopefully will be all that the FP241W was hoped to be, including 1:1.

Please update with PICS, REVIEWS, etc.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BenQ FP241VW &#8211; THE ULTIMATE GAMING LCD MONITOR
Get into all the action in widescreen with BenQ's latest professional gaming LCD monitor. This 24-inch beauty features the latest leading technology &#8211; you'll experience smooth, lifelike visuals that meet even the most demanding standards of all avid gamers. For the adrenaline-pumping ride of your life, look no further than the BenQ FP241VW.

DESIGNED TO WIN
Made purely for hardcore gamers, the FP241VW is simply unique, sleek and stylish. Surrounded with a premium metallic frame, the impressive 24&#8221; widescreen is tilt adjustable &#8211; ensuring that you find that elusive perfect viewing point for pole position. The elegant outer frame also provides space to hang headphones, game controllers and place figurines on top.

GAME ON

Expect all your games to be smooth, crisp and unbelievably clear with BenQ's new 24-inch FP241VW and 19-inch FP94VW. With just a simple touch of a button, six specialized display modes (Standard, Dynamic, Movies, Photos, Action Game and Racing Game) deliver the widest range of viewing experiences. The two dedicated gaming modes &#8211; Action Game and Racing Game &#8211; give you the power to configure mind-blowing gaming experiences, taking you into the heart of the game.

On top of that, the FP241VW is integrated with AMA Z (Advanced Motion Accelerator Z) dynamic video processing technology. It uses two steps to ensure that frustrating, game-inhibiting ghosting and motion blur around the screen edges are eliminated. Firstly, it reduces the grey-to-grey response time, and secondly, it inserts a black frame between motion frames &#8211; giving you a crystal-clear view, ultra-smooth motion and sure-fire advantage over the competition. Working together with an ultra-fast 12ms MPRT (Motion Picture Response Time), smooth playback of even the most action-packed visual contents is assured &#8211; satisfying your expectations of the best possible viewing experience.

BenQ's exclusive Senseye Technology features in both the FP241VW and the FP94VW. Image quality is automatically and dynamically improved to deliver exquisite clarity that's bolder and brighter &#8211; taking you into the action so you don't miss anything. The human eye is emulated by fine-tuning the color, clarity, motion and contrast &#8211; effectively enhancing image signals to display them perfectly.

So, whether you're racing to win, defeating the enemy or living out a fantasy, the unsurpassed visual quality is a true force to be reckoned with.

IN A LEAGUE OF ITS OWN


Live the action with the FP241VW's superior, lifelike, high-definition images. Thanks to its 1920x1200 (WUXGA) resolution and HDMI (High-Definition Multi-media Interface), it fully supports video resolutions of 1080P (Native Full HD 1920x1080). You'll see details you never knew existed with the perfect picture every time.

HDMI is a new generation connector and is simply the best for digital video and audio performance. It allows easy connection of HD enabled equipment such as HD DVD players, the latest gaming consoles and online games. All this is done by carrying both digital video and audio signals via one cable. It couldn't be easier.

Put simply, the FP241VW makes the action you get more realistic than you can ever imagine.

Specifications
Screen Size 24"
Resolution 1920x1200(WUXGA)
Pixel Pitch 0.270
Brightness 500cd/?
Contrast Ratio 1000:1
Response Time 16ms( 6ms GTG) / 12ms (MPRT)
Display Area 518.4 x 324.0 (mm)
Display Color 16.7 million
Viewing Angle 178/178(CR>=10)
Input Signals D-Sub/DVI-D/S-Video/Composite/ component /HDMI
Horizontal Frequency (KHz) 30-81
Vertical Frequency (Hz) 50-76
Video Bandwidth (MHZ) 25-165
Color Temperature Reddish/sRGB/Bluish +user mode
Power Consumption <95W(w/o USB)
Power Supply Built-in
Product Color Silver-Black
Features Exclusive AMA Z Technology
Exclusive Senseye+game mode
Full HD Format Support: HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface)
1920 x 1200 (WUXGA) resolution
Full display of two A4-size windows
PIP (Picture in Picture) function
USB ports*2
Adjustments (UP/DOWN) Tilt (down/ up)-5/12
Dimensions (WxHxD) 700x471.4x135.6mm
Weight 10kg
Accessories (Standard) CD-ROM manual Quick start guide Power cable D-Sub, DVI-D cable HDMI cable
Emission Standard TCO06
 
I'll be posting a review when I finally get mine (hopefully this week). Let me know what you guys want me to test (Blu-Ray, PS3, Xbox 360 VGA/Comp, PC games, etc).
 
Any idea on pricing? I am looking for a 24 inch and well most of them seem to have to many issues for something that cost 700+ dollars. I am leaning towards the dell once the revision A04 the only version they sell.
 
DarkAngel_ZERO said:
I'll be posting a review when I finally get mine (hopefully this week). Let me know what you guys want me to test (Blu-Ray, PS3, Xbox 360 VGA/Comp, PC games, etc).
The lot, if you could, pls ;)

I personally would be interested to hear about 1:1 mapping for a standalone HD-DVD/Blu-Ray player in 1080p and possibly the same form a PS3 (video-playback via the HDMI-port on the PS3, that is).
Also, there is some fuzziness in my mind what the difference between the VW and the WZ version will be, since the VW also boasts "AMA-Z". Can anyone clear this up?

Cheers!
 
Since your taking request, and I rarely see this.
Can you take the normal pics (gaming/ps3/xbox/etc.), but also some of the desktop and text programs. Such as word/web browsing/etc. I have found many monitors good for gaming, but sometimes lack in the general use of typing/web browsing looks.

Thanks.
 
So all that marketing text was great but exactly what was improved/changed from the FP241W? AMA-Z? From the review of the FP241WZ, it didn't look like the image quality was that great and the BFI technology was doing some weird "turn off the backlights in sequence" deal.

Review of the FP241WZ here: http://www.behardware.com/articles/646-1/benq-fp241wz-1rst-lcd-with-screening.html

If the VW is based on the same panel/technology it doesn't sound all that promising a leap of the vanilla W model.
 
"true lifelike visuals"

"Put simply, the FP241VW makes the action you get more realistic than you can ever imagine."

wow, the marketing is off the charts :D

LOL!!!!!!!! :D

i like my benq but, really, it looks to be no different than the one i have now hardware wise...
 
Alright, here's what to expect from my review:

GAMING:
-Testing of artifacting, resolution handling, and overall appearance. Also AMA-Z testing for console and desktop games.-

Playstation 3 @ 720p and 1080p with HDMI
-Resistance: Fall of Man
-Full Auto 2 (Demo)
-Gran Turismo HD
-Tekken 5: Dark Ressurrection
-Virtua Fighter 5
-Okami (PS2 Game @ 480p)

Xbox 360 @ 720p and 1080p with VGA and Component
-Crackdown
-Rainbow Six: Vegas
-Gears of War
-Halo 2 (for backwards compatability)

PC @ 1920x1200 and 1600x1200 (for 1:1) with DVI-D
-World of Warcraft
-Uru Live (Via GameTap)
-Half-Life 2: Episode 1
-Street Fighter Alpha 3 (via GameTap)


MEDIA:
-Testing of quality of film at 1080p resolutions, checking for artifacts that are not part of the encoding.-

Blu-ray
-Black Hawk Down
-Lord of War
-Stargate

Standard DVD (Via PC DVD decoding)
-Band of Brothers - Carentan
-Dune (Alan Smithee cut)
-Stargate: Director's Cut

HD Video Downloads
-Transformers (1080p Quicktime Trailer)
-nVidia Purevideo demonstration (1080p WMVHD)
-Command and Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars (720p Theatrical Trailer)


OTHER APPLICATIONS
-For the everyday user.-

PlayStation 3
-PlayStation Store
-Pictures
-Music Visualizer
-Assorted 1080p Trailers
-Tetris: From Russia With Love (BBC Documentary - Goolge Video for PSP)

Xbox 360
-Media Center Extender
-Sample Videos
-Music Visualizer
-Halo 3 Trailer

PC:
-Word Document (my psychology paper on "The Fly" from 1986)
-PDF File (Copy of "Towards a Third Cinema" by Fernando Solanas and Octavio Getino)
-Internet Explorer (HardForum)



Alright, that's the current list. Hardware tests aside (like color levels, calibration, etc), is there anything else you guys want me to do?
 
Well crap...seems like NCIX didn't get their monitors on the 19th. Here's to hoping we get an update sometime soon.
 
Alright, got an update from NCIX. I had sent an email to customer service to find out why the 2/19/07 date hadn't been changed.


That was the original eta we received from our supplier. As of now, we have not yet received any updates for delivery dates. This will be updated on our website once we here back from our suppliers.
Regards,
Michael

Looks like we have to keep waiting...:(
 
According to the BeHardware article the AMA-Z technology uses S-PVA panels, such as the one in the Dell 2407, and unlike P-MVA in the 241W. Is this true for the US models?
If this is true then it is a totally different monitor than the FP241W. There are several things I hate about my 2407 so I'm hoping this is not true.
 
sethk said:
According to the BeHardware article the AMA-Z technology uses S-PVA panels, such as the one in the Dell 2407, and unlike P-MVA in the 241W. Is this true for the US models?
If this is true then it is a totally different monitor than the FP241W. There are several things I hate about my 2407 so I'm hoping this is not true.
Unfortunately, Behardware never bothered to update their article to mention that BenQ refuted nearly every claim that they made shortly after it was posted. It's been a pretty big source of confusion, as people keep stumbling upon that article even though the information is very out of date. This was posted on TFT Central (scroll down a bit):
We have had confirmation from BenQ UK recently about this and the response from Taiwan HQ is that both models do use AU Optronics P-MVA panels, and not Samsung S-PVA. They also state that they are using true Black Frame Insertion and not a form of scanning backlight.
So it seems that Behardware somehow got their hands on a preproduction model that wasn't representative on the final product. Of course, BenQ hasn't exactly been a perfectly reliable source of information over the past few months, so I'm taking their response with a grain of salt, but now that the FP241WZ is in stock at several online stores I guess we'll soon find out the truth.
 
sethk said:
According to the BeHardware article the AMA-Z technology uses S-PVA panels, such as the one in the Dell 2407, and unlike P-MVA in the 241W. Is this true for the US models?
If this is true then it is a totally different monitor than the FP241W. There are several things I hate about my 2407 so I'm hoping this is not true.
This thread might help clear things up for you...apparently the 241W and 241VW both use MVA panels. Though according to that thread, the one in the VW/WZ might be superior.
 
Has anyone had a chance to review this model? Care to post your thoughts?
 
Nothing yet on the review front. NCIX hasn't recieved any additional information about when they're getting their shipment in, so who knows what's going on.
 
Quake-engine based games, or the actual Quake series? I can try to dig 'em up, but I dunno how well it'll work on Vista.
 
May ppl still play q3 and now q4, so quake game ;), plus I'm one of those, and I want to change my old 21" fucking huge CRT for a LCD, I know that q3 and q4 work on vista.
 
Well hopefully I'll get word on Monday if the monitor shipped, or if I have to wait 'till the next batch arrive. For some reason, my order was moved from "Pending" to "Recent Orders/History"...anyone else order anything from NCIX and have this happen to them?

Also, I've updated the list of review material. Tekken 5: DR and VF5 are now on the list of things for the PS3.
 
DarkAngel_ZERO said:
Well hopefully I'll get word on Monday if the monitor shipped, or if I have to wait 'till the next batch arrive. For some reason, my order was moved from "Pending" to "Recent Orders/History"...anyone else order anything from NCIX and have this happen to them?

Also, I've updated the list of review material. Tekken 5: DR and VF5 are now on the list of things for the PS3.
Yes,allot,in fact the last three orders I did with them. :) Cant wait for your review !!
 
w00t, order is shipped. Should be here by Friday. I'll start working on my review as soon as I get it up and running...let's just hope the Minnesota weather doesn't slow it down too much :p
 
Cool. Please let us know if 1080P content displays correctly with only bars on the top and bottom via 1:1 mapping or if it only displays correctly via aspect.

Peeps have been having problems with 1080p content displaying with bars all the way around the picture via 1:1.

THANKS! :D
 
1:1 mode still places black bars around the content in the same manner as the W and WZ models. Aspect mode maintains the correct ratio. I tried the 1080p image from Tiger Display (I think...) on my PS3, and it looked like there was some slight overscan on all sides (but less than 5%), in both Aspect and 1:1 mode.

I'll try to get some images up a bit later tonight. Most of the review is going to be in a Word Doc and PDF when it's finished so everything can be in one spot.
 
Glad to hear it arrived early for you !!! :)

Please,please,please,upload a few pics of it,or more if you can,the more the merrier. :D
 
Here's one to get started. Sorry for the shitty camera and lighting...not really meant for this sort of thing. A majority of the pics will wind up in the full review which I hope to have up tomorrow night.



BTW, out of the box, this thing really could use some calibration. I might pick up a Spyder over the weekend.
 
FloppyDrive said:
But does it look like it's stretching the image from a resolution lower than 1080?
I'd say the resolution difference is minimal at best, but yes, it looks like it's cropping a bit from the top and the bottom. However, I ran this same test (the http://www.tigerdave.com/ widescreen overscan test) at a friend's house on his 1080p television and got the same result, so I'm going to assume at this time that it's the PS3's fault for the crop.
 
DarkAngel_ZERO said:
Here's one to get started. Sorry for the shitty camera and lighting...not really meant for this sort of thing. A majority of the pics will wind up in the full review which I hope to have up tomorrow night.



BTW, out of the box, this thing really could use some calibration. I might pick up a Spyder over the weekend.
Thanks,that will have to tide me over until the morrow.... :)

God in this light it looks way more like a tv then a computer lcd screen,and a q?
Does it feel like it wieghs 22.04 pounds ? or more ? is it really wide ? How wide is
it ? What do the buttons feel like ? Are the silver arms metal of any sort ? Can you
fit you G15 underneath it,or is it a really snug fit ?
 
thanks for the pic. Is the screen high enough from the table?

at 24in, is it possible to have 2 IE, ie. 2 tabs open side by side and still be able to read both web pages without horizontal scrolling. In other words, is it wide enough to handle 2 tabs and have the letters large enough to read them? I'm worried the letters may be too small and might have to consider a 27in lcd instead.
 
Can you post some screen shots of Doom 3? I would like to see how the screen handles blacks and shadows. thanks
 
Manny Calavera said:
Does it feel like it wieghs 22.04 pounds ? or more ? is it really wide ? How wide is
it ? What do the buttons feel like ? Are the silver arms metal of any sort ? Can you
fit you G15 underneath it,or is it a really snug fit ?
It's actually pretty light. Compairing it to my former Dell 17" CRT and my 2001FP, I'd say it's probably inbetween them.

As for width, I think it came to something like 27.6 inches.

Buttons and construction? Pretty solid, but not actual metal. My only problems initially were that the Contrast button wasn't working unless you jammed the mofo in really hard. Now it seems to be fine.

As for the fitting of things underneath it...not a chance in hell. There's about 2-3 inches of clearance, and the depth of the bar is about 2 inches as well. I'm going to have a friend of mine fabricate a stand for me to set it on in a few days here. should add about 3 inches to it's total height, which will let me fit that center speaker underneath it, as well as put it at head level. It's a bit uncomfortable at the moment, since not only is it hella bright, but I'm looking down at it, which is something I've never had to do with a monitor.

As for the Doom 3 and Quake screenshots, I'll see what I can do. I might have to find an alternative game to demonstrate shadows.
 
DarkAngel_ZERO said:
It's actually pretty light. Compairing it to my former Dell 17" CRT and my 2001FP, I'd say it's probably inbetween them.

As for width, I think it came to something like 27.6 inches.

Buttons and construction? Pretty solid, but not actual metal. My only problems initially were that the Contrast button wasn't working unless you jammed the mofo in really hard. Now it seems to be fine.

As for the fitting of things underneath it...not a chance in hell. There's about 2-3 inches of clearance, and the depth of the bar is about 2 inches as well. I'm going to have a friend of mine fabricate a stand for me to set it on in a few days here. should add about 3 inches to it's total height, which will let me fit that center speaker underneath it, as well as put it at head level. It's a bit uncomfortable at the moment, since not only is it hella bright, but I'm looking down at it, which is something I've never had to do with a monitor.

As for the Doom 3 and Quake screenshots, I'll see what I can do. I might have to find an alternative game to demonstrate shadows.
Thanks very much for all the info on it.I was under the impression it would be higher.
IE: That it would sit higher up,I do not understand why LCD sellers,still cant get it
through their thick skulls that hieght adjustment is extremely important.Wow....So
its not made of metal !? (the case I mean) As it says in the ads that it is.Thank you
for the measurements on the screens width as well,much appreciated.Darn that is
fairly wide. :eek:
 
