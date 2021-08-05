office upstairs pc in basement.

So my office is very cramped. The office is not much bigger then a twin size bed and I have a 75gal fish tank in there too. I don't want to move the fish tank but I was thinking of moving my modern PC into the basement to save a little room. The PC is mostly just a file server but I do play fallout NV and warband on it every now and then. I would keep my old Athlon XP PC in my office since I use it a lot more out of the two.

With the way my PC and home is setup getting extension cables ran though the floor would be not a option. I use a CRT (retro gamer) and I would need about 50-100ft of cable, I can't see that going well with VGA. But what about remote desktop, cloud streaming stuff or vga/usb over Ethernet?
I can't see remote desktop being a good pick, even with a Ethernet cable ran directly between the two PC's. I don't know the first thing about cloud streaming for gaming but I seen it online, what about vga/usb over Ethernet?

Thanks in advace for any advice.
 
this the same situation youre talkin aboot in your other thread? why dont you just get a nuc or use your laptop and stick it behind you monitor? with what youve described having for systems, it wont stream and remote desktoping it wont work right either.
 
