Office Licensing Question

I have two licenses to Office Home and Business 2021. Both are tied to one main MS Account.

I would like computer A to use license 1, and computer B to use license 2.

If I have office on both computers logged into the same main MS Account, will that cause any problems?
 
multiplexed said:
no. our licensing for work allows up to 5 devices at once. i use 2-3 at a time, no issue.
 
