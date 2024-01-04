Office Licensing Question

multiplexed
I have two licenses to Office Home and Business 2021. Both are tied to one main MS Account.
I would like computer A to use license 1, and computer B to use license 2.
If I have office on both computers logged into the same main MS Account, will that cause any problems?
