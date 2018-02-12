Office 2016/2019 & Win10 Keys + More! - >> Possible Sale if Saints WIN

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by ickywu, Feb 12, 2018.

    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    Offering Windows 10 Professional 64/32 Retail Keys and others...


    The Keys listed here are retail unless described otherwise. They can be used in a fresh install or upgrade of your version of choice. Keys may be used on new machines or in “in place” upgrades.


    Keys are of several types


    Superkeys


    Superkeys do not expire or, at least have lifetimes in the range of a year or so.. You can buy a key now and wait a month or several months to use it. The key will handle both a fresh install and an upgrade install, or install "over the top" of a borked installation. If you login in to an MS account when activating, your activation will survive a “Significant Change” These are guaranteed to activate for a year.


    But, you don’t HAVE to use a Microsoft Account, you can activate completely on your own if you prefer not to hand out information about yourself to MS or anyone else.



    Day Keys


    Day keys are kind of what the name implies. Many of these keys will expire within a brief time. Some have a week of "shelf life." OEM keys, when used as DayKeys, don't have a short life. They will last for months and work fine with a clean install. All types of DayKeys have one important thing in common- they are the cheapest way to activate their applications, when used within their limits.But they don’t allow “when and how you get around to it” installs. You don’t want this key unless you plan to use it promptly and within its limited abilities. Wait for your parts to come in. But, if you DO plan to to a clean, meaning an initial install onto blank media, or you have a brand new install you want to activate, the DayKey may be a great choice for you. Again, when available, the Office DayKeys are retail keys, allowing both upgrade and clean install.


    Please Note: I will have a new batch (small) of Day Keys every morning, beginning pretty early. When they’re gone, they’re gone until the next day.


    OEM Keys



    Windows 10 Pro is sometimes in stock as an OEM version. The OEM key requires a clean install; it will not perform an upgrade.


    Items and Prices



    Superkeys



    Windows 10 Professional (64/32) Single Retail SuperKey $18.00



    Office 2016 Pro Plus Single Retail SuperKey $30.00


    Office 2019 Pro Plus Single Retail SuperKey $24.00

    If you're an Office 365 user, ask me about complete 365 budget accounts


    Day Keys


    Windows 10 Pro DayKeys $8

    Office 2019 Pro Pklus DayKey $15



    Standard Retail Keys


    Retail Keys should be used as soon as convenient, but best within a month. It is likely keys will expire if not used. Most keys activated through an MS account provide extended activation. Your key purchase gets you the key delivered to your PM. You can use any of the links or tools at the end of the listing to ease your job and download install media. Some links offer down load of the latest MSDN install .iso (or have the MS resident Media Creation Tool burn it to disc or render a target USB drive a bootable Setup device) Keys are guaranteed to activate within the two month window.


    Windows 10 Pro for Workstations Single Retail key $25

    (you can install from a Win10 desktop by upgrading the Win10 with start>settings>upgrade)


    Windows 10 Enterprise (standard or Long Term Servicing Branch)


    Single Key $30



    note – You can also use Start>settings>upgrade to convert a Win10 (no key) install to Win10 Pro Enterprise. With your Enterprise key/s. If you need to try Enterprise you can use the link below to DL the 90 day trial iso. The evaluation version can't be activated, but it will give you a taste. If you like it, you can then use the key to ugrade an existing Win10 to Enterprise and activate it .




    Windows 10 Home Single Retail - $25.00 per key



    Windows 8.1 Single Retail $ 25.00 per key





    Windows 7 Pro (includes SP 1) retail $25.00




    Windows Server




    Windows Server 2012 R2 Standard CAL 1 = $30 Per key


    Windows Server 2012 R2 Datacenter CAL 1 = =$30 per key



    Windows Server 2012 R2 Standard CAL 5 = $55 Per key



    Windows Server 2012 R2 Datacenter CAL 5 = $60 per key



    Windows Server 2016 Essential $25

    Windows Server 2016 Standard CAL 1 = $25 per key

    Windows Server 2016 Datacenter CAL 1 = $30 per key

    Windows Server 2016 Standard CAL 5 = $ 45 per key

    Windows Server 2016 Datacenter CAL 5 = $55 per key

    Windows Server 2019 Standard or Datacenter CAL 1 = $40 per key


    Office 2016 Home and Business For Mac Retail check at order

    Office 2019 Home and Business For Mac     Retail check at order


    MS Project Single Retail Key= $25.00


    Visio Single Retail key - $25.00 per key


    Note: I generally have Office and Windows keys available anytime you order. Many more keys are available on request and special order. If you want a key you don’t see listed, please PM me to see what we can work out. You can also check out savings on Office 365. Special order keys can usually be delivered within 24 hours or less.




    Useful Links for Media and tools.


    You can install Office 2016 directly from Microsoft. You log in (or create) an MS account and request the download. Enter the key and begin the DL and install, managed by MS. Very much like an update DL and install. Not too bad with a quick system and Internet connection. Pretty annoying if you lack either. You can also use the offline Click-toRun link for a local setup.





    MS Download of Latest Win10 Pro Setup Link



    Windows 10 Enterprise (Including LTSB) 90 Day Eval Download Link



    MS Office Download



    Offline (Click-To-Run) Office Installers



    Download various service packs, .net,


    run time support, more



    You can try the MS Office Deployment tool to create a "custom" install for Office 2016


    Download MS Office 2016 Custom Deployment Tool



    Note:

    Usually open to reasonable offers and will make combo prices for multiple items where costs allow.


    Please feel free to contact me for pay methods, availability, special orders. discounts or whatever. You can PM or Email me at the link below. You may also contact me by the email in my Sig, as well. That’s in the “Info” tab of my profile. If you lack post count or just happened by or otherwise can’t PM me, you can also contact me at the email in the sig. Here=My Sig (w/an email) That’s preferred to a profile post. <g>


    Check for DDR4 RAM Kits or other hardware goodies around the end of this thread!


    Thanks for Looking
     
    Methos

    Methos Limp Gawd

    Sent you a pm, bump
     
    stinger608

    stinger608 [H]ardness Supreme

    Subbing to keep this in my alerts. :p
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    Lets go loop da loop!
     
    Joust

    Joust 2[H]4U

    No more MAK? Bump.
     
    TypeO

    TypeO [H]ardness Supreme

    PM Sent.
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    Bump 'cause the fresh, hot keys are almost ready for dinner...
     
    Axdrenalin

    Axdrenalin [H]ard|DCer of the Month - Nov. 2009

    PM inbound
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    Oh look...I found a bump.
     
    Nathan_P

    Nathan_P [H]ard DCOTM x2

    Payment sent
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    Let's get a different perspective on things, namely from high up=bump.
     
    Nathan_P

    Nathan_P [H]ard DCOTM x2

    Excellent service, very quick response and key worked perfectly(y)(y)
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    Thanks, Nathan
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    Morning bump!
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    Bump!
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    G'Day!
     
    spinejam

    spinejam Gawd

    pm sent
     
    EnderW

    EnderW [H]ardForum Junkie

    I can confirm that YES, you can do a clean install if Win10 Enterprise LTSB, instead of just a Start>settings upgrade.

    What I did
    1. Download official ISO (hash 031ED6ACDC47B8F582C781B039F501D83997A1CF)
    2. Make a USB install w/ Rufus
    3. Install w/out key
    4. Enter product key after install
    5. Click activate

    I have a fully activated Windows 10 LTSB Enterprise x64 now using supplied key from ickywu. No cracks or shady stuff.
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    I think you could also just unzip the .iso if you have a separate boot disk.


    Thanks for the work, EnderW
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    UpUp and away...
     
    The_Oasis

    The_Oasis Limp Gawd

    Plopping down a comment to come back to once I get my new system up and running...
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    Morning B-i-i-i-i-g stretch...
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    Bump
     
    stinger608

    stinger608 [H]ardness Supreme

    ttt for an awesome seller!!!!!!!
     
    TypeO

    TypeO [H]ardness Supreme

    Yup. Went above and beyond for me this evening.
     
    dvast8n

    dvast8n Limp Gawd

    PM sent..
     
    Fixall

    Fixall [H]ard|Gawd

    Thanks for the fantastic deal on MS Office a couple months ago. :)

    I could use a "Windows 10 Professional (64/32) Single Retail".
     
    Fenris_Ulf

    Fenris_Ulf [H]ard|Gawd

    Bump for a great seller. Fast and prompt service, great communication.
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    Bump for sorry fixall, I didn't see you msg 'till right now. Got a key with your name on it if you still need it.

    And to mention I'll be out od touch a lot of tomorrow during the day.
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    Bump because I got a reprieve! I don't have to spend a day at the DMV! :D:D
     
    BrownThunder

    BrownThunder 2[H]4U

    Bump for a great seller!
     
    blert

    blert [H]ard|Gawd

    Agreed! Have purchased multiple keys, no issues at all!
     
    XvMMvX

    XvMMvX [H]ard|Gawd

    Great Seller!

    I have purchased several win 10 and office keys. Quick to respond and send your keys after payment.
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    hmmmm. Thanks for the bumps! But let me emphasize that it’s just a simple privilege to be involved – involved in even the tiniest, most trivial and ancillary ways - with the some of the things [H]’ers are doing! I mean, just look around the room! People here are making a living while impacting the lives of their families, friends, communities and employers by making better technologies more cheaply and widely available. They're affecting dozens, maybe hundreds. Or more


    Me, I’m swimming in a sea of fulcrum-builders every day and it’s very cool.
     
    eclypse

    eclypse 2[H]4U

    2nd purchase and lightning fast as always!

    Thanks!
     
    zer0gravity

    zer0gravity [H]ard|Gawd

    keeping my eye on this for office 2016
     
    stinger608

    stinger608 [H]ardness Supreme

    ttt4u
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    bump
     
    NIZMOZ

    NIZMOZ [H]ard|Gawd

    Great seller! Received my key and it all worked well.
     
    ickywu

    ickywu [H]ard|Gawd

    Bumpelstiltskin!
     
