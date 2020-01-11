OEM Wraith Cooler - OEM Thermal Tape/paste seeped onto CPU pins

Discussion in 'Motherboards' started by Barometer, Jan 11, 2020 at 8:02 PM.

    Barometer

    Board was running hot with FSX. 84C
    OEM Wraith Cooler that came with it.

    Decided to remove the CPU and remove the OEM tape/paste and apply Arctic Silver. S-P-A-R-I-N-G-L-Y as in VERY LITTLE.

    BUT....

    When I removed the CPU, I noticed that there was so much of the OEM tape/Paste that came from thye AMD applied TIC on the Wraith cooler that it had melted and run down two sides of the cpu.
    Upon removing the CPU, a small amount had seeped onto the pins.

    I had added nothing....changed nothing. Simply installed supplied CPU with Wraith Cooler onto it.

    Dabbed it off with a tissue as best as I could and cleaned gently with a Q-Tip and alcohol. However, it's apparent that some TIC was on the CPU socket.

    Considering returning the board and cpu just to be safe (I have 30 days)

    If I decide to return it, do I need to be sure to clean the Socket so that no trace of the TIC remains?

    If I decide to keep it, should it be OK?
     
    Barometer

    After almost 4 hours after putting it back together and running FSX I haven't had any issues yet.

    I changed a few parameters in BIOS to reduce automatic overclocking voltage adjustments and it's running WAY cooler.
    HWInfo64 is reporting Tdie MAX of 65.4C after about two hours of flying in heavily congested complex areas like LAX so maybe all is ok.

    That combined with the change in Thermal paste. Not sure which or if both but the temps are well under control now.

    I'm a tiny bit concerned about long term with this CPU and board, but the way these things go, if I do go for a different board, I could possibly end up with a glitchy board while this one could remain rock steady.
    Dunno.
    If I donts have any crashes, BSOD's or any other problems I might just keep them both (CPU and Mainboard).

    So far so good.
     
    pendragon1

    glad its working for ya. trying to return it would have been immoral.
     
