OEM Wraith Cooler - OEM Thermal Tape/paste seeped onto CPU pins

Board was running hot with FSX. 84C OEM Wraith Cooler that came with it. Decided to remove the CPU and remove the OEM tape/paste and apply Arctic Silver. S-P-A-R-I-N-G-L-Y as in VERY LITTLE. BUT.... When I removed the CPU, I noticed that there was so much of the OEM tape/Paste that came from thye AMD applied TIC on the Wraith cooler that it had melted and run down two sides of the cpu. Upon removing the CPU, a small amount had seeped onto the pins. I had added nothing....changed nothing. Simply installed supplied CPU with Wraith Cooler onto it. Dabbed it off with a tissue as best as I could and cleaned gently with a Q-Tip and alcohol. However, it's apparent that some TIC was on the CPU socket. Considering returning the board and cpu just to be safe (I have 30 days) If I decide to return it, do I need to be sure to clean the Socket so that no trace of the TIC remains? If I decide to keep it, should it be OK?