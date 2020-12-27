OEM System Builders feeling the pain of consumers, paying above MSRP for 3xxx/6xxx, and being denied access to inventory.

System builders were one of the ONLY sources to obtain new hardware since November readily with the new hardware refreshes (ryzen 5xxx, radeon 6xxxx, and nvidia 3xxx). Seems like that one last bastion of modern PC access has been rescinded.Anyone else feel like Alienware should have gone the way of Netscape? If you do buy from dell, be careful they don't blatantly and illegally rob/scam you, by adding a 4-year hundreds of dollars warranty that you tell them you don't want repeatedly. BUYER BEWARESource:Sad Times.