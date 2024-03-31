OEM gaming SFF

I’ve been looking at all the low profile dual slot options available and the HP G4 EliteDesk and Z2 variants that can take those cards since my favorite Dells cannot.
I was hemming and hawing over it and a 4060 as a 4060 runs like my 6700 XT and it actually has enough power for some 4k gaming.. I still have my 6700 XT gaming rig, just not the urge to use it lately. I don’t game much anymore but when I do the couch is nice. Another play through of RDR2 is what got me thinking about it. And replaying darkest of days. Neither game I can play with the current hardware in my living room htpc
How can I power a 4060 low profile in an OEM system? Is it remotely safe to use a SATA adapter for power? I know the power supply would be on the edge but shouldn’t pull more than 40w off the Sata. Unless there is a power supply that I could mis match and install for GPU power.
