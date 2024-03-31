OEM gaming SFF

I'm a big fan of OEM SFF systems. Having said that, there is a limit where they become too small for my purposes, general use and "good enough gaming".



TLDR: looks good.



Trying to find a good pic of the internal layout for that Lenovo, but, it looks like the drive bays overlap the system, as you mentioned. So, for storage, it's looking fine. But, you'll have to mod the cage to fit many of the newer low profile GPU's. Maybe more heavily than is worthwhile. Older LP GPU's may fit ok.



I ran into this with the HP Z2, it needed an inch more for the 4060. Fairly easy mod. And it worked fine.



I have an HP Elitedesk that is similar size wise to the Lenovo and it fits a 1650 but needs modding for a 3050. An A2000 may fit, a 4060 will not. See pic.



You have a 450w GPU? Or PSU? The PSU on these are important considerations, many are underpowered for higher end CPU and GPU's combo's in this range. But, if you adjust your expectations and match up the components they can be a great bang for buck system. Keeping the power requirements to 35w CPU and 75w GPU puts the total power in the butter zone for these ~250w PSU's. Extra power connectors not needed. Having said that, you can go for more, if you have the juice.



Once the wattage is sorted, the next big issue is heat. These little boxes with even 65w CPU's and 70w GPU's generate a bunch of heat and these SFF cases rarely have enough cooling capability. The CPU cooler you have may be sufficient to keep it from throttling. But, putting an axial fan GPU in that case can reduce performance. I couldn't get the heat balanced in a Z2 with a 10700 and 4060. Have to pop the top off and use a fan to dissipate the heat. But a 6700 and 1650 will run flat out, still hot, but no throttling.